hotnewhiphop.com
Roddy Ricch Unleashes “Feed Tha Streets III”
Roddy Ricch is back with the third installment of his Feed Tha Streets series. After taking some time to regroup his highly criticized sophomore project Live Life Fast, Roddy returns with something to prove this time around. Roddy opened up about the project in a recent interview with Zane Lowe....
hotnewhiphop.com
Kendrick Lamar Releases “Rich Spirit” Music Video
Kendrick Lamar shares the video for “Rich Spirit” after earning 8 Grammy nods. Following a five-year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar returned just in time for the summer with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The latest project from Kendrick stirred up as much controversy as it did acclaim but as we approach the end of th year, it’s clear that the album stands as one of the best releases of 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott Praises Björk As One Of His “Biggest Inspirations”
Travis Scott credited Björk as one of his “biggest inspirations” at Primavera Sound. Travis Scott says that the acclaimed Icelandic singer, Björk, is one of his “biggest inspirations. However, while praising her on stage at the Primavera Sound music festival in Chile, earlier this week, he pronounced her name incorrectly.
HipHopDX.com
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money
Lil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money. Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.
NME
Quavo’s sister calls for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”
Qauvo’s sister has shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”. The Migos rapper, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed in a shooting in Houston bowling alley earlier this month, aged 28. The artist’s funeral took place last week, which was...
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect
Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
HipHopDX.com
Blueface: Video Allegedly Shows Him Shooting At Man in Truck
Las Vegas, NV - Blueface (real name Johnathan Jamall Porter) was arrested on attempted murder charges in Las Vegas on Tuesday (November 15). TMZ has now obtained and released footage of the alleged shooting stemming from the October 8 altercation. The clip allegedly shows Blueface on the street outside a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie Seemingly Reacts To Lil Baby Rumors
Fans believe she’s calling out the “Heyy” rapper in her latest single. Saweetie is back with brand new music. The rapper unleashed a new single and EP on Friday (November 18). On “Don’t Say Nothin,’” Saweetie about men who brag about “who they be fuckin’ on.” Fans immediately speculated that the 29-year old rapper was taking shots at her ex Quavo. “Saweetie is weird trying clear up the allegations while Quavo just lost somebody,” one fan wrote.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan’s Romance Isn’t “Exclusive”: Report
The socialite and her rumoured beau have been spotted together several times over the past few months. The internet has been speculating that Larsa Pippen’s apparent new beau, Marcus Jordan, is cheating on her. However, sources close to the situation are already shutting those rumours down. As you may...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Abby De La Rosa Debuts Nick Cannon’s 11 Child, Daughter Zeppelin
Abby De La Rosa is giving the public a look at her third child with Nick Cannon, his 11th overall. Abby took to Instagram on Sunday to debut her and Nick Cannon’s daughter Zeppelin whom she gave birth to on Friday, Daily Mail reports. “Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon,”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos
The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
hotnewhiphop.com
Key Glock Honors Young Dolph On “PRE5L”
Today marks one year since the tragic death of Young Dolph. The rapper was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, TN on Nov. 17th, 2021 as he was on his way to a turkey giveaway from Thanksgiving. In the last year, friends, family and members of the...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Remembers Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter On 4th Anniversary Of Her Death: 'I Love You Forever'
Diddy has reflected on the passing of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on the fourth anniversary of her death. The Bad Boy Records founder took to Instagram on Tuesday (November 15) to share a carousel of photos of the late mother of three of his children, who died unexpectedly from a form of pneumonia in November 2018 at just 47 years old.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Brilliant Orange” Coming In 2023: First Look
This Air Jordan 12 is going to turn heads. There have been some amazing Air Jordan 12 colorways to make it to the market as of late. This is definitely a good thing as the Jordan 12 is one of the more underrated Jumpman models from the 90s. In fact, the shoe is celebrating its 25th anniversary which has led to plenty of great models.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Revealed: Photos
Another golf shoe from Jumpman is on the horizon. Michael Jordan was a huge golfer, which is exactly why shoes like the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf exist. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered a plethora of golf models, and this is an example of that. Numerous great silhouettes have earned their own golf variation, and avid golfers have been rejoicing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface’s BM Jaidyn & Chrisean Rock Are Back At It
The rapper was arrested on attempted murder charges & the women in his life are still warring online. The latest episode of Blueface’s saga has taken an unexpected turn. The rapper’s tumultuous relationship with Chrisean Rock is known for causing social media conversations. The on-again-off-again couple often centers themselves in controversies that pertain to their disturbing physical altercations. However, the debated toxicity of their romance was the least of worries after it was reported that Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne’s New Young Money Lineup Debuts With “Bars On I-95” Freestyle
It goes without saying that one of Lil Wayne’s crown career achievements is assembling and developing Young Money Entertainment. At the pinnacle of his Best Rapper Alive era, the Hip-Hop legend changed the game completely with his up-and-coming label. Three of those artists — Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Tyga — still remain relevant over a decade following the rise of Young Money. However, nothing lasts forever, and eventually, Wayne was going to have to revamp his beloved label. Well now, it appears that he has. In a recent appearance on Bars On I-95, Weezy debuted the new Young Money lineup with an exclusive freestyle cypher.
