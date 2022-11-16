Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
WVU blows out Penn; Huggins ties Calhoun on wins list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball earned its fourth straight victory to start the season on Friday after coasting past Penn 92-58 at the WVU Coliseum. Bob Huggins ties Jim Calhoun for third on the Division I all-time wins list with 920 victories in his career. He now chases Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who has accrued 999 recognized victories and counting in his career with the Orange.
WOWK
WVU, K-State to play with postseason implications in balance
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Mountaineers are flying high at the Milan Puskar Center after making history against Oklahoma, but their focus shifts to one of their most formidable opponents of the season when they face No. 15 Kansas State. Saturday’s kickoff between the two squads is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
WOWK
Penn at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts one more home game on Friday against Penn before the squad heads west for the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Penn at WVU hoops game information. Date: Friday, Nov....
Daily Delivery: Kansas State goes to West Virginia, proving there are no safe harbors in the Big 12
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. This week's edition of On the Line arrives with No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia, which despite now just being 4-6 on the season, beat Oklahoma last Saturday in Morgantown. West Virginia's ability to win at home only goes to prove that, unlike other conferences around college football, there are no easy road games to win. Last week, Fitz went 2-3, missing his K-State pick again.
WOWK
WVU and Penn State square off in NCAA Second Round
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nikki Izzo-Brown hasn’t found herself as the underdog very often in her career, but now she and her team are looking to prove some doubters wrong in the NCAA Tournament. The 7th-seeded WVU women’s soccer team travels north of the border to face 2-seed...
CBS Sports
How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Kansas State 7-3; West Virginia 4-6 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
WOWK
Perez enrolls at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. His eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our...
voiceofmotown.com
There’s a 0% Chance that Neal Brown Returns Next Season
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Morgantown, West Virginia – Look, nothing is 100% certain, particularly in college athletics, but the odds of Neal Brown returning as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers next season are very, very low. When West Virginia University forced former director of athletics...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
Metro News
How Much Can WVU Pay for the New AD?
As West Virginia University embarks on the search for a replacement to Shane Lyons as Director of Athletics, there is a lot of emphasis on who would be a good fit. Interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop spoke to that in general terms earlier this week. “When you think of any...
WOWK
TCU holds off WVU volleyball in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — For a moment, it seemed West Virginia volleyball (7-20, 0-14 Big 12) would earn its first Big 12 win of 2022. Instead, TCU (14-10, 9-4) held on and topped the Mountaineers in five sets, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13. The two teams battled throughout the match, trading the first sets with narrow margins. The fifth almost came down to the last point, but nine hitting errors by the Mountaineers hampered their ability to make a comeback.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas State
It's the final home game of the season for West Virginia, which means this will be the last time that Dante Stills will take the field at Milan Puskar Stadium along with several other seniors. No, the season hasn't quite gone the way the intended it to but there's still...
WOWK
Plenty at stake for No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia
There are plenty of postseason ramifications in play as No. 15 Kansas State travels to Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday afternoon for a Big 12 clash with West Virginia. The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) can clinch a spot in the conference championship game against TCU — and a chance to avenge one of their two league losses — with wins in their final two games. They can also clinch that spot with a victory over the Mountaineers and a Texas loss at Kansas on Saturday.
WOWK
Perez transfers from Manhattan to West Virginia for spring
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Guard Jose Perez has enrolled at West Virginia for the spring semester after leaving Manhattan following the firing of coach Steve Masiello. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Perez’s enrollment Thursday, saying the player’s eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
voiceofmotown.com
Why Tony Gibson Would Be the Perfect Fit at WVU
With Neal Brown’s days in Morgantown likely numbered following the firing of Shane Lyons, many are speculating who the next head coach of the Mountaineers will be. While names like Hugh Freeze and Jimbo Fisher would carry a lot of weight with them, there is one man who deserves recognition, but isn’t getting much of it.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Comments / 1