ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK

WVU blows out Penn; Huggins ties Calhoun on wins list

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball earned its fourth straight victory to start the season on Friday after coasting past Penn 92-58 at the WVU Coliseum. Bob Huggins ties Jim Calhoun for third on the Division I all-time wins list with 920 victories in his career. He now chases Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who has accrued 999 recognized victories and counting in his career with the Orange.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU, K-State to play with postseason implications in balance

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Mountaineers are flying high at the Milan Puskar Center after making history against Oklahoma, but their focus shifts to one of their most formidable opponents of the season when they face No. 15 Kansas State. Saturday’s kickoff between the two squads is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Penn at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts one more home game on Friday against Penn before the squad heads west for the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Penn at WVU hoops game information. Date: Friday, Nov....
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State goes to West Virginia, proving there are no safe harbors in the Big 12

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. This week's edition of On the Line arrives with No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia, which despite now just being 4-6 on the season, beat Oklahoma last Saturday in Morgantown. West Virginia's ability to win at home only goes to prove that, unlike other conferences around college football, there are no easy road games to win. Last week, Fitz went 2-3, missing his K-State pick again.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU and Penn State square off in NCAA Second Round

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nikki Izzo-Brown hasn’t found herself as the underdog very often in her career, but now she and her team are looking to prove some doubters wrong in the NCAA Tournament. The 7th-seeded WVU women’s soccer team travels north of the border to face 2-seed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Perez enrolls at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. His eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

There’s a 0% Chance that Neal Brown Returns Next Season

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Morgantown, West Virginia – Look, nothing is 100% certain, particularly in college athletics, but the odds of Neal Brown returning as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers next season are very, very low. When West Virginia University forced former director of athletics...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

How Much Can WVU Pay for the New AD?

As West Virginia University embarks on the search for a replacement to Shane Lyons as Director of Athletics, there is a lot of emphasis on who would be a good fit. Interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop spoke to that in general terms earlier this week. “When you think of any...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

TCU holds off WVU volleyball in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — For a moment, it seemed West Virginia volleyball (7-20, 0-14 Big 12) would earn its first Big 12 win of 2022. Instead, TCU (14-10, 9-4) held on and topped the Mountaineers in five sets, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13. The two teams battled throughout the match, trading the first sets with narrow margins. The fifth almost came down to the last point, but nine hitting errors by the Mountaineers hampered their ability to make a comeback.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Plenty at stake for No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia

There are plenty of postseason ramifications in play as No. 15 Kansas State travels to Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday afternoon for a Big 12 clash with West Virginia. The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) can clinch a spot in the conference championship game against TCU — and a chance to avenge one of their two league losses — with wins in their final two games. They can also clinch that spot with a victory over the Mountaineers and a Texas loss at Kansas on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Perez transfers from Manhattan to West Virginia for spring

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Guard Jose Perez has enrolled at West Virginia for the spring semester after leaving Manhattan following the firing of coach Steve Masiello. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Perez’s enrollment Thursday, saying the player’s eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director

Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why Tony Gibson Would Be the Perfect Fit at WVU

With Neal Brown’s days in Morgantown likely numbered following the firing of Shane Lyons, many are speculating who the next head coach of the Mountaineers will be. While names like Hugh Freeze and Jimbo Fisher would carry a lot of weight with them, there is one man who deserves recognition, but isn’t getting much of it.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy