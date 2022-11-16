ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

epicstream.com

Boruto Volume 16 English Release Date, Cover, Where to Buy, and More!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has so far been published in 18 volumes with over 70 chapters as of writing. Boruto is a spinoff and a direct sequel to the massive Naruto franchise that follows Boruto Uzumaki and his fellow ninjas. Here’s all you need to know about Boruto Volume 16's English release date and more!
epicstream.com

When is Elite Season 6 Coming to Netflix? Here is The Release Time in Your Region

Elite, the popular Spanish teen drama, is returning for Season 6, and Netflix already announced that it will be released on Friday, November 18. Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, the show is set in Las Encinas, fictional elite secondary school and revolves around the relationships between a diverse group of students. Each season usually teases a thrilling whodunit mystery that's usually solved at each finale.
epicstream.com

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 7 Preview Images Revealed

Earlier this week, the sixth episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, titled The Fire, impressed fans with its quality of animation that showcased one of the most highly-anticipated fights from Tite Kubo's popular manga series. Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto, the leader of the Gotei 13, unleashed his powerful Bankai during his fight with Yhwach, the emperor of the Wandenreich army. Unfortunately, the Soul Reaper captain failed to defeat the Quincy villain, and after the tragic scene, fans are wondering how the next episode will continue the intense war between the Soul Reapers of Soul Society and the Wandenreich army.
epicstream.com

The Rings of Power: Did Isildur Die?

The ending of The Rings of Power perplexed viewers for all sort of reasons, including narrative choices associated with characters not original to the Amazon tv series like Celeborn and Isildur, whose fate is left very ambiguous. In the improbable case that anyone new to the LotR franchise began with The Rings of Power, they might wonder if Isildur died.
epicstream.com

Marvel Producer Explains Why Armor Wars Was Turned Into a Movie

A while ago, we learned that the War Machine-led Armor Wars, which was initially conceived as a six-episode series for Disney+, was turned into a feature film which marks the first time that an MCU project made a huge leap in terms of its format. So why did they decide to make the change and abandon its initial Disney+ plan?
epicstream.com

Chainsaw Man Chapter 112 Release Date, Countdown, Leaks

Just as we thought that Chainsaw Man Chapter 111 would resolve the question about whether Yuko died, things got very messy once again. To find out what happens next, here's everything you need to know about Chainsaw Man Chapter 112, including its release date and any leaks!. Table of contents.
epicstream.com

Black Panther Fans Thirsting for Tenoch Huerta in Sexy Namor BTS Video

Tenoch Huerta isn't exactly a newcomer but he certainly delivered a stunning breakout performance as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film itself already got the Narcos: Mexico star a lot of attention but a behind-the-scenes video of Huerta having fun on the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel currently has fans thirsting for K'uk'ulkan.
epicstream.com

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 6 Defeats Attack on Titan Episode 54 Record

The latest episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is titled The Fire and there's a good reason behind that. Episode 6 was indeed fire as Captain Genryusai Yamamoto took on the mysterious Yhwach. Moreover, fans were stunned to see the return of Sosuke Aizen and not surprisingly, the episode is being touted as the best 23 minutes in anime history. And now, TYBW has defeated Attack on Titan Episode 54 as the highest-rated TV episode of all time.
epicstream.com

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Reveals Kiwi’s Face Underneath the Mask

The Cyberpunk anime may be a short series, but it has a lot of memorable characters. One of the most striking Cyberpunk: Edgerunners characters is the netrunner Kiwi who recently got a face reveal that shows what’s underneath her mask. Recently, the show’s official Twitter account shared a new...
epicstream.com

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75 Spoilers Reveal A New Otsutsuki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75 is set to release online in a few days, but fans who got their hands on the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump already know how the manga series by Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto will continue in this month's chapter. As expected, some spoilers from the latest manga chapter have been leaked, and it looks like a new Otsutsuki will be introduced in the shonen series.
epicstream.com

Lycoris Recoil Stage Play Announced, Cast Revealed

While the series has ended, fans of LycoReco are in for a treat as a Lycoris Recoil stage play adaptation has been announced, and it will run in early 2023. The stage play was revealed in a new Twitter account made to promote the production. Details about the play were...

