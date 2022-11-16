KNOXVILLE, TN — The heavy rains finally ended Saturday afternoon – opening the door to a harsh night for the homeless. Not only will they sleep on wet grass and concrete- but the temperature will also drop into the low twenties – it will be that way every night for the next seven nights with the overnight low only rising to 30 degrees until the next Saturday. For a city that has seen the homeless and houseless population grow since the pandemic and housing crisis – the situation is dire and life threatening. With no official warming shelters yet to be announced – many in the community have gone into action – trying to help as many as they can.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO