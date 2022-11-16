Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
Johnson selected for All-Star football game
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and the Minnesota Vikings have announced the 12 coaches and 88 players who will participate in the 2022 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game (49th Annual MFCA All-Star Football Game). The 49th Annual All-Star Game will showcase outstanding senior players from the 2022 Minnesota high school football season.
‘Hockeyland’ Doc Follows Rival Minnesota Hockey Teams
The filmmakers got unfiltered access to northern Minnesota hockey culture, will all the drama, hope, and uncertainty that goes with it The post ‘Hockeyland’ Doc Follows Rival Minnesota Hockey Teams appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
willmarradio.com
State Football Semifinals Start Today
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 2022 Minnesota High School State Football Semifinals are scheduled for this week in all seven classes, with the winners advancing to the Prep Bowl Championships in two weeks (December 2-3). There are four games on Thursday's docket in Minneapolis. Here is the semi-final schedule, with all games taking place at U-S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis:
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
Colder air blasts into Minnesota tomorrow and a potential Thanksgiving storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at a colder blast of air hitting Minnesota tomorrow, more light snow, and a potential Thanksgiving storm.
What’s The Deal With The Minnesota “Toaster Tree”?
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota
The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper
The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
Flu outbreaks in schools are running rampant in Minnesota so far this season
HINCKLEY, Minn. — Flu outbreaks in school classrooms don't typically peak in Minnesota until late December or after the New Year. This season, however, the outbreaks are already running rampant. According to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest report, schools reported 97 new flu outbreaks last week, bringing the...
When 10M meals aren't enough: Childhood hunger nonprofit struggling to meet demand
RICHFIELD, Minn. — A $250 million fraud investigation into Feeding Our Future has fractured trust in efforts to feed hungry children across Minnesota, and it's having a chilling effect on a very critical time for a local non-profit that has quietly delivered 10 million meals to hungry kids, and counting.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
mprnews.org
Student food insecurity, school meal debt rising across Minnesota
The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars - higher than she’s ever seen it in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Dates Already Announced for Minnesota’s “100 Mile Garage Sale” in 2023
The 100 Mile Garage Sale is returning to Minnesota in 2023, and dates have already been announced. The event has been happening once a year since 1980 and has always gone on rain or shine from Hastings, MN south on Hwy 61 to Winona, MN, across the river to Fountain City, WI and North on Hwy 35 to Prescott, WI.
Sun Country Adds 15 New Travel Destinations from MSP
If you've got the travel itch, start planning a trip to one of these 15 new destinations that Minnesota-based Sun Country will start offering soon! These new flights will be taking off from MSP starting next year. I love going on vacation and getting the chance to disconnect from everything...
DeRusha Drop-In: Apostle Supper Club
The coolest-looking spot in St. Paul. So, how’s the food? The post DeRusha Drop-In: Apostle Supper Club appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0