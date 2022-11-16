ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Johnson selected for All-Star football game

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and the Minnesota Vikings have announced the 12 coaches and 88 players who will participate in the 2022 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game (49th Annual MFCA All-Star Football Game). The 49th Annual All-Star Game will showcase outstanding senior players from the 2022 Minnesota high school football season.
State Football Semifinals Start Today

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 2022 Minnesota High School State Football Semifinals are scheduled for this week in all seven classes, with the winners advancing to the Prep Bowl Championships in two weeks (December 2-3). There are four games on Thursday's docket in Minneapolis. Here is the semi-final schedule, with all games taking place at U-S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis:
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!

Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota

The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
Student food insecurity, school meal debt rising across Minnesota

The worst part of Angie Richey’s job is having to call families and ask them to pay their school lunch debt. She is the nutrition services supervisor for the Roseville and St Anthony school districts and, just three months into the school year, she says lunch debt is in the tens of thousands of dollars - higher than she’s ever seen it in the 12 years she’s worked in school nutrition.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Sun Country Adds 15 New Travel Destinations from MSP

If you've got the travel itch, start planning a trip to one of these 15 new destinations that Minnesota-based Sun Country will start offering soon! These new flights will be taking off from MSP starting next year. I love going on vacation and getting the chance to disconnect from everything...
