PODCAST: New initiative to reimagine tourism gives visitors the heart to give back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With gloves ready and sickles in hand, this group of visitors are jumping right into the loi and using their vacation to malama aina. At Kualoa Ranch, visitors now have the option to tour the grounds while also getting their hands dirty and learning about Hawaiian culture.
With hospitals full and blood supply low, Blood Bank makes plea for donors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state grapplies with a shortage of hospital beds and workers, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is struggling with a shortage of its own. The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. But with a record number of patients in the state’s hospitals, it hopes more people will roll up their sleeves this weekend.
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island man is publicly apologizing after starting an uproar for posting a video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea. After a torrent of criticism, he told Hawaii News Now he learned a valuable lesson and now wants to work to help educate others. Travis Upright...
Hawaii students, Japanese visitors toss ‘genki balls’ into Ala Wai in effort to clean water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typically, you shouldn’t throw things in the Ala Wai Canal. But there are exceptions — especially when it involves cleaning the water. On Tuesday, dozens of elementary school students and Japanese visitors with the Hawaii HIS Corporation tossed genki balls into the Ala Wai. Genki...
Ohana Matters: What is kindness?
The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in studio, fresh off their state championship run. Challenging the incumbent, Republican McDermott runs for U.S. Senate. He was an early critic of the Red Hill facility after his granddaughter was exposed to the fuel-tainted water. Now, Bob McDermott (R) wants to be a U.S. Senator.
Dozens throw "Genki Balls" into the Ala Wai in an effort to clean the water source
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A jury...
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s 2022 Miss Aloha Hula is the new face of Nike’s indigenous collection. Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes performs her award winning hula kahiko in a Times Square billboard advertisement. The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip
Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Gift ideas for those working at home. Updated: 51 minutes ago.
Hawaii News Now - Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather
Get ready for a First Alert! Heads up sporadic trade wind showers this weekend and then stronger winds on Sunday. Then we will have to keep an eye on a front to the NW that will bring potential heavy rain, some strong winds and HUGE waves. Hawaii News Now -...
Flood advisory canceled for Molokai, but downpours still possible for eastern end of state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory that was issued early Friday morning for the island of Molokai has been canceled after heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches subsided. The downpours were the result of a trough that was located just to the north of Maui County, which increased moisture and instability.
Jury finds 2 men guilty of hate crime in 2014 attack on Maui
HONOLULU (AP) - A jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man. Christopher Kunzelman says he was beaten while trying to fix up a home he purchased in a remote Maui village. He says his attackers, Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr., told him no white people would ever live there.
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood
The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore
HNN News Brief (Nov. 16, 2022) The Hilton Hawaiian Village had some electrical problems recently. Piʻikea Lopes performs her award winning hula kahiko in a Times Square billboard advertisement. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 16, 2022) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Proof that every vote count: Incumbent lawmaker wins re-election by just 40 votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a razor-thin victory, Democratic incumbent Maile Shimabukuro won the state Senate race for District 22 after a recount of ballots. After the ballots were cured Wednesday, the results show Shimabukuro as the winner with just 40 votes over Republican Samantha Decorte. Before the recount, Shimabukuro was...
If you haven’t received your state tax rebate yet, this might be why
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has finished sending out all its tax rebates. And for those who have not received them, it might be a problem on the taxpayer’s side. As of Thursday, 315,665 refunds were issued via direct deposit. And despite a stock paper shortage delaying the distribution of paper checks, over 220,000 were sent out.
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for the 2021 road rage killing of a teenager. In May, a judge found Eddieson Reyes guilty of several charges, including second-degree murder, after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Triston Billimon during a road rage incident.
