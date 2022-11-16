ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

With hospitals full and blood supply low, Blood Bank makes plea for donors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state grapplies with a shortage of hospital beds and workers, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is struggling with a shortage of its own. The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. But with a record number of patients in the state’s hospitals, it hopes more people will roll up their sleeves this weekend.
Ohana Matters: What is kindness?

The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in studio, fresh off their state championship run. Challenging the incumbent, Republican McDermott runs for U.S. Senate. He was an early critic of the Red Hill facility after his granddaughter was exposed to the fuel-tainted water. Now, Bob McDermott (R) wants to be a U.S. Senator.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s 2022 Miss Aloha Hula is the new face of Nike’s indigenous collection. Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes performs her award winning hula kahiko in a Times Square billboard advertisement. The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women’s prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Gift ideas for those working at home. Updated: 51 minutes ago.
Jury finds 2 men guilty of hate crime in 2014 attack on Maui

HONOLULU (AP) - A jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man. Christopher Kunzelman says he was beaten while trying to fix up a home he purchased in a remote Maui village. He says his attackers, Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr., told him no white people would ever live there.
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
Proof that every vote count: Incumbent lawmaker wins re-election by just 40 votes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a razor-thin victory, Democratic incumbent Maile Shimabukuro won the state Senate race for District 22 after a recount of ballots. After the ballots were cured Wednesday, the results show Shimabukuro as the winner with just 40 votes over Republican Samantha Decorte. Before the recount, Shimabukuro was...
If you haven’t received your state tax rebate yet, this might be why

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has finished sending out all its tax rebates. And for those who have not received them, it might be a problem on the taxpayer’s side. As of Thursday, 315,665 refunds were issued via direct deposit. And despite a stock paper shortage delaying the distribution of paper checks, over 220,000 were sent out.
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for the 2021 road rage killing of a teenager. In May, a judge found Eddieson Reyes guilty of several charges, including second-degree murder, after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Triston Billimon during a road rage incident.
