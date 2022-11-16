Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Sharonville, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
Videos show deadly shootout between man and deputy in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 […]
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along I-75 at Davis Street in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the center lane along northbound I-75 at Davis Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Lockland, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon...
Fox 19
Multiple coyote attacks in Fairfield, owners recount grisly pet deaths
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fairfield residents are warning pet parents about packs of coyotes they say have killed several dogs and cats in the area. It’s a problem supposedly impacting people across the Tri-State. “It’s pretty sad having to pick up the remains of your dog,” said a man who...
WLWT 5
Crews begin nightly road closures this weekend in Butler County
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Nightly ramp closures begin at the Liberty Interchange on Friday, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. On Friday, Nov. 18, the ramps from Liberty Way to north Interstate 75, and north...
sciotopost.com
Update – Ross County – Ambush Shooter Shot and Killed after Sgt. Returns Fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Chillicothe on Thursday evening:. “Every officer puts on the uniform in the morning knowing that today could be the day they face a deadly attack...
WSAZ
Roads blocked as crews fight fire in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Firefighters say two senior citizens and a caregiver escaped a burning home in Russell, Kentucky. The fire happened Friday morning at a house on Fox Drive. Firefighters told WSAZ all three people have been checked out and there were no serious injuries. The assistant...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Fairfield; lockdown lifted at nearby schools
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Fairfield on Friday. It happened around 8:50 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southgate Boulevard and Eastgate Drive. Officers at the scene found a male victim that had been shot....
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township
MILFORD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to an accidental shooting on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting on the city’s westside. According to initial reports, officers and medics with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Vine Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Times Gazette
A tale of two bells
From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Ohio farm broken into overnight, up to 40K mink released
DAYTON — Tens of thousands of weasel-like creatures are on the loose about a hundred miles north of Dayton. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. >> Zoo: Fiona and...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along north Interstate 71 in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at Smith Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash delaying traffic along the interstate in Norwood, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to...
Police say woman drowned grandmother, turned self in
Police arrested Matheny's daughter, 35-year-old Heidi Matheny on a charge of murder, the release said. At this time, the police said they have no other suspects.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Northwest Washington Boulevard and Stahlheber Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at NW Washington Boulevard and Stahlheber Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
The spotted lanternfly is in Cincinnati -- and you should kill it if you see one
An invasive and threatening — but pretty to look at — insect has been spotted in Cincinnati, and if you see one in your yard you should report it to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, then kill it.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Sheriff: “Non-human” creature slaughters horse found dead in creek
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Sheriff in southern Ohio is reporting that a “non-human” creature slaughtered a horse overnight. It happened at a farm on Airport Road in Ross County. “[The farmer] stated today he found his barn torn apart and was missing a horse, he stated...
Comments / 6