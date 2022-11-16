ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Reed Hartman Highway has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Sharonville, Friday afternoon.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along I-75 at Davis Street in Lockland

LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the center lane along northbound I-75 at Davis Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Lockland, Friday afternoon.
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Crews begin nightly road closures this weekend in Butler County

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Nightly ramp closures begin at the Liberty Interchange on Friday, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. On Friday, Nov. 18, the ramps from Liberty Way to north Interstate 75, and north...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Roads blocked as crews fight fire in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Firefighters say two senior citizens and a caregiver escaped a burning home in Russell, Kentucky. The fire happened Friday morning at a house on Fox Drive. Firefighters told WSAZ all three people have been checked out and there were no serious injuries. The assistant...
RUSSELL, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township

MILFORD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township.
MILFORD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to an accidental shooting on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting on the city's westside. According to initial reports, officers and medics with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Vine Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

A tale of two bells

From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell's Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel.
BETHEL, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along north Interstate 71 in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at Smith Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash delaying traffic along the interstate in Norwood, Thursday evening.
NORWOOD, OH

