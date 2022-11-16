Read full article on original website
Week 12: Predicting largest margin of victory for SEC football games
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Vols are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings. Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4)...
Sweet Tea With Tony B. for Nov. 19
Today we look back at one of the best comebacks in Georgia football history. On Oct. 28, 1978 Georgia trailed Kentucky 16-0 in Lexington. But then the Bulldogs fought their way back and got a Rex Robinson field goal with only seconds left to win 17-16. That season Georogia won five games by seven ...
E. Kentucky 62, Georgia St. 61
E. KENTUCKY (2-2) Cozart 5-7 0-1 10, Moreno 4-7 0-0 10, Comer 0-4 0-0 0, Robb 2-9 2-3 7, Blanton 8-17 0-0 18, Walker 2-4 2-4 7, Kapiti 2-4 0-0 4, Ukomadu 2-4 0-0 5, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 25-62 5-10 62.
Jackson-Davis scores 30, No. 12 Indiana beats Xavier 81-79
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points, Xavier Johnson had 23, and No. 12 Indiana endured a late rally to beat Xavier 81-79 on Friday night. The Hoosiers (3-0) led 78-70 with 2:25 left, but Xavier rallied within a point in the final minute. Adam Kunkel missed a potential go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left.
No. 12 Indiana 81, Xavier 79
INDIANA (3-0) Jackson-Davis 13-16 4-6 30, Kopp 2-8 2-2 7, Thompson 2-7 1-2 5, Hood-Schifino 1-9 0-0 3, Johnson 7-8 7-10 23, Galloway 0-1 0-0 0, Reneau 5-9 2-4 12, Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 30-58 17-26 81.
