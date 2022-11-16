ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

There wasn't any suspense this week with the top five teams remaining the same.

After returning to form in a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday, Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday evening.

The top five stayed the same with Georgia at No. 1, Michigan at No. 3, TCU at No. 4 and Tennessee at No. 5. Sixth-ranked LSU, No. 7 USC, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Clemson all moved up one spot following Oregon's loss, while Utah rounds out the top 10.

Penn State and Notre Dame notably moved up to No. 11 and No. 18, respectively, improving Ohio State's strength of schedule. Of course, the Buckeyes wrap up the regular season against the third-ranked Wolverines on Nov. 26.

That said, the full rankings are as follows, with each team’s overall record in parenthesis:

1. Georgia (10-0)
2. Ohio State (10-0)
3. Michigan (10-0)
4. TCU (10-0)
5. Tennessee (9-1)
6. LSU (8-2)
7. USC (9-1)
8. Alabama (8-2)
9. Clemson (9-1)
10. Utah (8-2)
11. Penn State (8-2)
12. Oregon (8-2)
13. North Carolina (9-1)
14. Ole Miss (8-2)
15. Kansas State (7-3)
16. UCLA (8-2)
17. Washington (8-2)
18. Notre Dame (7-3)
19. Florida State (7-3)
20. UCF (8-2)
21. Tulane (8-2)
22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
23. Oregon State (7-3)
24. N.C. State (7-3)
25. Cincinnati (8-2)

