Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks Game Thread
The Vegas Golden Knights will host the San Jose Sharks for their first divisional matchup of November.
The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-0) will seek a bounce-back victory when they host the San Jose Sharks (5-9-3) Tuesday night.
San Jose comes into T-Mobile Arena riding a two-game win streak, hoping to avenge their 4-2 loss in the first meeting between the two teams.
You can refresh your memory on that come-from-behind win in the video above.
Here's how you can watch Tuesday's contest:
TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet
Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST
START OF FIRST PERIOD:
PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter penalized for holding.
SCORING UPDATE #1: Vegas forward Jack Eichel scores in the dying seconds of the period with his 400th career point.
END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 1-0.
START OF SECOND PERIOD:
PENALTY: Sharks forward Tomas Hertl heads to the box for holding.
SCORING UPDATE #2: San Jose forward Luke Kunin scores to tie the game at 1-1.
SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault finds the back of the net on the two-on-one break to regain the league for Vegas. 2-1, Golden Knights.
END OF SECOND PERIOD: Vegas leads, 2-1.
START OF THIRD PERIOD:
SCORING UPDATE #4: Sharks forward Matt Nieto scores to even the contest at 2-2.
INJURY: Golden Knights captain Mark Stone heads to the bench with an apparent injury.
PENALTY: Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna sits for hooking.
PENALTY: High-sticking against Sharks forward Nico Sturm.
PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith heads to the box for tripping.
SCORING UPDATE #5: Sharks forward Timo Meier with the go-ahead goal. San Jose leads, 3-2, with a little under 3 minutes remaining.
SCORING UPDATE #6: San Jose forward Logan Couture with the empty-netter. 4-2, Sharks.
SCORING UPDATE #7: San Jose defenseman Mario Ferraro with an empty-netter. Sharks lead, 5-2.
FINAL: Sharks win, 5-2.
A poor third period led to the Vegas Golden Knights second-straight loss as they fell, 5-2, against the san Jose Sharks Tuesday night.
The Golden Knights will be back Thursday to host the Arizona Coyotes in the final game of their three-game homestand.
