KOCO
Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to identify bus vandalism suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to find a man accused of vandalizing a bus. Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on November 8 in the area of Southeast 16th and Central. If you recognize the man seen on this page, call police at...
Pedestrian hit by car in southwest Oklahoma City
One person was treated by paramedics after being hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City.
news9.com
Overturned Semi Crash Closes NB Lanes Of I-35 Service Road In SE OKC
Authorities are responding to the scene of an overturned semi crash Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the I-35 Service Road and Southeast 25th Street. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said no injuries have been reported in the crash. Firefighters said...
KOCO
Crews battle fire after school bus catches fire in Oklahoma City metro neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — Fire crews put out a fire on a school bus early Friday morning in an Oklahoma City metro neighborhood. Around 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a neighborhood near Northwest 36th Street and MacArthur Boulevard after someone reported seeing flames coming from a school bus. Warr Acres...
Police Investigating Shooting In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, and sent a pregnant woman to the hospital. Officers said the woman was in a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Authorities on scene said the victim was hit in the leg and...
1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police release more details on fatal officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on Wednesday about a fatal officer-involved shooting. Police said they were notified on Tuesday morning that a man with an out-of-state felony warrant was in a travel trailer at 14000 Iron Road. Officers said the suspect, 38-year-old Timothy Johnson,...
Vehicle collision in NW part of the metro due to high rate of speed
Oklahoma City Police say a Dump Truck was hit this afternoon at NW 164th between May and Portland by a small SUV due to a high rate of speed.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police release bodycam footage from disorderly conduct arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released body cam video after arresting a man for disorderly conduct last month. On October 30, police were called to Shields and the I-240 Service Road. According to a police report, Isreal Rodriguez was standing in the road preventing people from going...
okcfox.com
Driver arrested after Pottawatomie County deputies find meth during traffic stop
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office were performing a routine traffic stop and found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On Nov. 11, deputies performed a traffic stop on Michael Medlock. Deputies learned Medlock did not have a valid license...
Police: Body of man found in Norman ditch
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine what caused a man's death after his body was found in Norman.
KOCO
Police release information about suspect killed in hours-long standoff in rural OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after three officers were involved in a shootout that led to an hours-long standoff on Tuesday in rural Oklahoma City. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police learned that a man with an out-of-state burglary warrant was in a travel trailer in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Authorities said in a news release that the suspect was seen entering the trailer and did not come out.
KOCO
Man taken to hospital after suffering stab wound while running from OKC police
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he suffered a stab wound while running from police overnight in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police went to an area near Northwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man who had previously been allowed to stay there. Police told KOCO 5 that he was no longer welcome.
Oklahoma City Police Identifies Suspect Killed By Officers Near McLoud
The Oklahoma City Police Department released the identities of a suspect killed and the three officers who killed him Tuesday near McLoud. Authorities said they were trying to serve an out-of-state warrant to 38-year-old Timothy Johnson at the address of a travel trailer near Southeast 134th Street and Harrah Road.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Pregnant woman wounded in late night shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night. The incident happened on S. Agnew Ave around 10:30 p.m. Police say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to OU Medical Center. The woman is 25 weeks pregnant. The victim...
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
Norman Police investigating person found in a ditch
Norman Police Department say they were contacted around 8:30 am and dispatched detectives who arrived to a ditch near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street and found a person laying in the ditch.
Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
OCPD Searching For Man Who Broke Bus Window
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are searching for a man caught on security camera breaking a window on an EMBARK bus. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (405) 235-7300.
