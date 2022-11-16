ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Overturned Semi Crash Closes NB Lanes Of I-35 Service Road In SE OKC

Authorities are responding to the scene of an overturned semi crash Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the I-35 Service Road and Southeast 25th Street. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said no injuries have been reported in the crash. Firefighters said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police release information about suspect killed in hours-long standoff in rural OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after three officers were involved in a shootout that led to an hours-long standoff on Tuesday in rural Oklahoma City. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police learned that a man with an out-of-state burglary warrant was in a travel trailer in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Authorities said in a news release that the suspect was seen entering the trailer and did not come out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man taken to hospital after suffering stab wound while running from OKC police

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he suffered a stab wound while running from police overnight in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police went to an area near Northwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man who had previously been allowed to stay there. Police told KOCO 5 that he was no longer welcome.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy