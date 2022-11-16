OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after three officers were involved in a shootout that led to an hours-long standoff on Tuesday in rural Oklahoma City. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police learned that a man with an out-of-state burglary warrant was in a travel trailer in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Authorities said in a news release that the suspect was seen entering the trailer and did not come out.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO