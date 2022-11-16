ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

2002 Week 12: Looking back at OSU's 23-16 OT win at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Fresh off its dramatic escape at Purdue, Ohio State was looking to keep the momentum rolling at Illinois. In their final tuneup before taking on their hated rivals from Michigan, the No. 2 Buckeyes played another close one at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Illini...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

OSU announces ticket prices for 2023 football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State is scheduled to play just six home games next season -- compared to eight this year -- and on Thursday, the university announced ticket prices for each contest. Below is the schedule of home games, with ticket prices for each zone. + Sept....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

4 Buckeyes score in double figures in 86-56 win over Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 8 Ohio State had four players score in double figures in an 86-56 win over the Ohio Bobcats (0-3) Thursday night in Athens. The Buckeyes (3-0) trailed 1-0 in the opening seconds of the game but never trailed after Jacy Sheldon made a layup 1:10 into the game.
ATHENS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

54.6 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Thanksgiving is expected to be the third busiest for travel since 2000. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase from last year. According to AAA, most travelers will drive to their destinations....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Video shows deadly shootout between Ross County deputy, suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Surveillance and body-cam video shared by the Ross County Sheriff's Office shows a deadly shootout between Sgt. Eric Kocheran and 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell. The video shows Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell can be seen pacing...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Circleville police investigating suspicious death of Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman. Police received a call of an unresponsive female near Rosewood Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they located the body of a deceased female, police said. The victim has...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cost to heat home could rise after Columbia Gas rate hearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of families in Central Ohio could soon be reaching deeper into their pockets during the winter months. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing to discuss a possible rate increase on fixed monthly charges for customers of Columbia Gas. The proposed...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County commissioners appoint new acting coroner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners approved a new acting coroner Thursday morning for the county. Andrea McCollom was appointed by the commissioners and will serve as the acting Franklin County Coroner until Democrats can officially appoint one, according to the resolution. New Acting Coroner...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park in Dublin opening Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After bagging your Black Friday deals, you can cap the day off on the ice at Dublin's Crossing Park. The city announced the ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park will open for the season at 5 p.m. on Black Friday. The 3,2000-square-foot rink is located...
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'Snoop Doggie Dogs': Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a pet line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs." While the line only mentions dogs, it also includes items designed to fit cats. "Now, your pet can officially be royalty with a collection of apparel, accessories, and toys designed by Snoop himself,"...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

20-year-old Columbus man charged with murder in deadly 2021 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a 2021 deadly shooting in southeast Columbus has been charged with murder, according to Columbus police. Police said Isaiah E. Hall, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Steven K. Simpson II, 43. Simpson II was shot and killed on...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Commons light up for holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Frontier Airlines: All-you-can-fly pass takes off next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wanna go wild?. Now you can, thanks to Frontier Airlines. The budget carrier is offering a $599 all-you-can-fly GoWild! pass for domestic travel for a year. Sound too good to be true? In the eyes of some, it kind of is-ish. Here is the catch:...
COLUMBUS, OH

