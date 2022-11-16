Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
2002 Week 12: Looking back at OSU's 23-16 OT win at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Fresh off its dramatic escape at Purdue, Ohio State was looking to keep the momentum rolling at Illinois. In their final tuneup before taking on their hated rivals from Michigan, the No. 2 Buckeyes played another close one at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Illini...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU announces ticket prices for 2023 football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State is scheduled to play just six home games next season -- compared to eight this year -- and on Thursday, the university announced ticket prices for each contest. Below is the schedule of home games, with ticket prices for each zone. + Sept....
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State men's soccer advances in NCAA Tournament with 3-0 win over Wake Forest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2015, the Ohio State men's soccer team (11-3-5) advanced Thursday night with a 3-0 win over Wake Forest (14-6). The Buckeyes started out quick, scoring on a Nathan Demian header less than a minute into the game. Ohio...
myfox28columbus.com
4 Buckeyes score in double figures in 86-56 win over Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 8 Ohio State had four players score in double figures in an 86-56 win over the Ohio Bobcats (0-3) Thursday night in Athens. The Buckeyes (3-0) trailed 1-0 in the opening seconds of the game but never trailed after Jacy Sheldon made a layup 1:10 into the game.
myfox28columbus.com
New busing schedule will change start, end times for 7 Reynoldsburg City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg City Schools announced it's adding a fifth busing tier to its schedule following winter break, which will allow students to be in the classroom five days a week. However, the new tier will require changes in the start and ends times for seven schools...
myfox28columbus.com
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
myfox28columbus.com
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
myfox28columbus.com
Linden business shuts down after car crashes into building for second time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business in Linden had to shut down Friday morning after a car crashed into the wall. Officials said the accident happened at Staffords Market, located along Parkwood Avenue. A black BMW smashed into the wall and damaged the building, according to officials. No injuries...
myfox28columbus.com
54.6 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Thanksgiving is expected to be the third busiest for travel since 2000. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase from last year. According to AAA, most travelers will drive to their destinations....
myfox28columbus.com
Video shows deadly shootout between Ross County deputy, suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Surveillance and body-cam video shared by the Ross County Sheriff's Office shows a deadly shootout between Sgt. Eric Kocheran and 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell. The video shows Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell can be seen pacing...
myfox28columbus.com
Circleville police investigating suspicious death of Columbus woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman. Police received a call of an unresponsive female near Rosewood Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they located the body of a deceased female, police said. The victim has...
myfox28columbus.com
Cost to heat home could rise after Columbia Gas rate hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of families in Central Ohio could soon be reaching deeper into their pockets during the winter months. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing to discuss a possible rate increase on fixed monthly charges for customers of Columbia Gas. The proposed...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County commissioners appoint new acting coroner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners approved a new acting coroner Thursday morning for the county. Andrea McCollom was appointed by the commissioners and will serve as the acting Franklin County Coroner until Democrats can officially appoint one, according to the resolution. New Acting Coroner...
myfox28columbus.com
Ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park in Dublin opening Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After bagging your Black Friday deals, you can cap the day off on the ice at Dublin's Crossing Park. The city announced the ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park will open for the season at 5 p.m. on Black Friday. The 3,2000-square-foot rink is located...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
myfox28columbus.com
'Snoop Doggie Dogs': Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a pet line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs." While the line only mentions dogs, it also includes items designed to fit cats. "Now, your pet can officially be royalty with a collection of apparel, accessories, and toys designed by Snoop himself,"...
myfox28columbus.com
20-year-old Columbus man charged with murder in deadly 2021 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a 2021 deadly shooting in southeast Columbus has been charged with murder, according to Columbus police. Police said Isaiah E. Hall, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Steven K. Simpson II, 43. Simpson II was shot and killed on...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Commons light up for holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
myfox28columbus.com
Frontier Airlines: All-you-can-fly pass takes off next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wanna go wild?. Now you can, thanks to Frontier Airlines. The budget carrier is offering a $599 all-you-can-fly GoWild! pass for domestic travel for a year. Sound too good to be true? In the eyes of some, it kind of is-ish. Here is the catch:...
