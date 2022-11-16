Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Video: Chilly weather pattern lasts into weekend in New Hampshire
Chilly feel but bright heading into the weekend. Snow showers and squalls return to the forecast on Sunday but there will be some sunshine then, too. Excellent travel weather for much of the busy Thanksgiving week ahead. Snow showers possible north on Wednesday then Thanksgiving Day is sunny and quiet. Friday looks unsettled so stay tuned for updates if you plan to travel then.
WMUR.com
Video: More pop-up snow showers possible in New Hampshire
A chilly feel with the breeze continues to bring down even colder air as we approach the weekend. There is also the continued chance of passing flurries and snow showers, especially in the White Mountains, through Sunday. This afternoon looks bright with scattered snow showers mostly confined to the North...
WMUR.com
Will New Hampshire's winter be cold, snowy? Some trends give clues
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Winter is fast approaching, but will New Hampshire experience a lot of snow and cold, or will it be milder than usual?. Last winter was pretty tame for most people, but it came with its fair share of ups and downs. It seemed like meteorologists were talking about freezing rain and ice every week in December, while a snowstorm in late January created blizzard conditions along the Seacoast.
WMUR.com
Video: Few flakes for some as chilly weather continues in New Hampshire
A chilly feel with the breeze continuing to bring down even colder air as we approach the weekend. There is also the chance of passing flurries, especially in the White Mountains, through Sunday. Evening snow or rain showers and squalls come to an end. Then it is partly cloudy overnight...
WMUR.com
Video: Chilly Friday with scattered snow showers for parts of New Hampshire
A chilly feel with the breeze continues to bring down even colder air as we approach the weekend. There is also the continued chance of passing flurries and snow showers, especially in the White Mountains, through Sunday. Today looks bright with scattered snow showers mostly confined to the North Country...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
When Two Major Earthquakes Rocked New Hampshire During the Holidays
It’s 1940. You’re just digging out of the Great Depression and praying for loved ones fighting in World War II. There’s never been a time when New Hampshire was in greater need of a little Christmas. So of course, that’s when the Granite State experiences its biggest...
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Nov. 19-20, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. Parents and teachers of Thornton's Ferry School in Merrimack are hosting their 40th annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. More than 80 crafters will show off all kinds...
WMUR.com
Video: Snow, rain moving out of New Hampshire
The first wintry storm system of the season continues to move though today. The White Mountains and North Country will see the first plowable snow and wintry driving conditions throughout the day. The storm clears out this afternoon and evening then cold temperatures and mountain snow showers persist through the weekend.
Ice Castles in New Hampshire to open with ice bar, snow tubing
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are getting ready to open for the season. Tickets will be available for purchase ahead of time starting Nov. 28. However, the season doesn’t typically begin until January. The Ice Castles stay open through February and March, according to the website. The giant...
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
WMUR.com
Video: Breezy, chilly Thursday; passing snow showers for parts of New Hampshire
A chilly pattern for the next several days as the flow comes out of Canada...some snow showers are possible today and Friday. Today will feature clouds and sunshine along with the chance of passing snow showers. It will be breezy and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, a few westerly gusts could be near 30 mph.
WMUR.com
Video: Chilly weather follows rain, snow in New Hampshire
Any lingering snow and rain showers from this first wintry storm exits Wednesday evening. Following that system is more cold air and mountain snow showers which persist through the weekend. Partial clearing tonight will set up lows in the 20s to lower 30s by morning. Thursday will feature clouds and...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
WMUR.com
Wintry weather creates problems during morning commute
The storm began with a heavy, wet snow, and a couple of inches accumulated from Concord to Springfield. The snow, along with some freezing rain, created icy conditions.
These 30 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Worth Making the Trip for
We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and New Hampshire undoubtedly has a whole lot of popular breakfast joints. Similarly, you can never run out of places in the Granite State to enjoy a quality lunch, and the same can be said for dinner options. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious and filling meal is probably just a short drive away.
WMTW
Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages
Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
WMUR.com
Snow, rain coming to New Hampshire for tonight into Wednesday; 3-6 inches of accumulation possible for some
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is in line for its first widespread winter weather system of the season overnight into early afternoon Wednesday. Wet snow will develop during the late evening hours in central and southern NH and spread north overnight. >> Track the rain and snow hour-by-hour. Wet...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Comments / 0