Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Video: Chilly weather pattern lasts into weekend in New Hampshire

Chilly feel but bright heading into the weekend. Snow showers and squalls return to the forecast on Sunday but there will be some sunshine then, too. Excellent travel weather for much of the busy Thanksgiving week ahead. Snow showers possible north on Wednesday then Thanksgiving Day is sunny and quiet. Friday looks unsettled so stay tuned for updates if you plan to travel then.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: More pop-up snow showers possible in New Hampshire

A chilly feel with the breeze continues to bring down even colder air as we approach the weekend. There is also the continued chance of passing flurries and snow showers, especially in the White Mountains, through Sunday. This afternoon looks bright with scattered snow showers mostly confined to the North...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Will New Hampshire's winter be cold, snowy? Some trends give clues

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Winter is fast approaching, but will New Hampshire experience a lot of snow and cold, or will it be milder than usual?. Last winter was pretty tame for most people, but it came with its fair share of ups and downs. It seemed like meteorologists were talking about freezing rain and ice every week in December, while a snowstorm in late January created blizzard conditions along the Seacoast.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Nov. 19-20, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. Parents and teachers of Thornton's Ferry School in Merrimack are hosting their 40th annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. More than 80 crafters will show off all kinds...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Snow, rain moving out of New Hampshire

The first wintry storm system of the season continues to move though today. The White Mountains and North Country will see the first plowable snow and wintry driving conditions throughout the day. The storm clears out this afternoon and evening then cold temperatures and mountain snow showers persist through the weekend.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
94.9 HOM

Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?

Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Chilly weather follows rain, snow in New Hampshire

Any lingering snow and rain showers from this first wintry storm exits Wednesday evening. Following that system is more cold air and mountain snow showers which persist through the weekend. Partial clearing tonight will set up lows in the 20s to lower 30s by morning. Thursday will feature clouds and...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NECN

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

These 30 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Worth Making the Trip for

We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and New Hampshire undoubtedly has a whole lot of popular breakfast joints. Similarly, you can never run out of places in the Granite State to enjoy a quality lunch, and the same can be said for dinner options. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious and filling meal is probably just a short drive away.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMTW

Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages

Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH

