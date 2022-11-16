ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Arrest made in downtown Des Moines bank robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in a downtown Des Moines bank robbery that happened Tuesday. Joe Pendergrass, 55 of Des Moines, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree robbery, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The charge is in connection to the robbery of the U.S. […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Sixth arrest made in kidnapping case that led to murder arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another person has been arrested in the kidnapping case that led to a murder arrest earlier this month. Tai Patrick Hennington, 28, has been charged with Kidnapping 2nd Degree – Armed with a Dangerous Weapon. According to court records, Hennington and several others allegedly held Capone Blake, 20, against his will […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man arrested for allegedly threatening two Marshalltown students with a gun

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening two Marshalltown Learning Academy students with a gun. On Monday November 7 the Marshalltown Police Department received information about a threat made against two juveniles ages 17 and 14 where a firearm was displayed. According to a Marshalltown Community School District press release, the […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Lincoln and East high schools locked down for separate incidents

DES MOINES, Iowa — Both Lincoln and East High Schools in Des Moines were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to reports of gunshots nearby. Police told KCCI that someone reported hearing a gunshot north of Lincoln High School. Police say they didn't find anything. In a message sent...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested after video evidence points to assault

A Perry man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in connection with an October incident, captured on video, in which he allegedly assaulted his wife in their home. Jereme Messner, 37, of 1911 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began Nov. 2, when an...
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

Have you seen this missing Urbandale teen?

URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Tuesday morning, the Urbandale Police Department said 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily left his home and has not returned. Efforts to locate him have not been successful. According to the UPD, Burbank was last known to be in the […]
URBANDALE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Arrested After Police Say He Crashed Into Building Near Downtown Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) — A man’s arrested after a police chase that ends with him crashing his car into a building just southeast of downtown Des Moines. Police say they tried to pull the suspect over near Southeast 1st Street and MLK Parkway around five o’clock this morning but he took off. Police say he crashed into the side of a nearby building and was arrested. Police say he has multiple outstanding felony warrants.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny Man Pleads Guilty In Daughter’s Death

(Ankeny, IA) — An Ankeny man pleads guilty in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old daughter. Police say Akeem Holmes left a handgun on a couch when he answered the front door earlier this year, and his daughter shot herself with it. He faces multiple charges connected to the incident.
ANKENY, IA
kwayradio.com

Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment

An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Eldora police chief resigns amid Iowa DCI investigation

ELDORA, Iowa — The former Eldora Police chief, who is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, has resigned. Former chief Anthony Schrad was put on leave Sept. 29. Schrad's last day with the department was a month later on Oct. 30. It is unclear why Schrad...
ELDORA, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny warns of police officer impersonator

(Ankeny, IA) — The Ankeny Police Department is warning the public about a police officer impersonator. The department says a resident got a message from Police Sergeant James Wilson, saying he needed to speak with her about a confidential legal matter. Ankeny Police say the impersonator will ask for personal information, money, or gift cards. If anyone calls, claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, asking for information or money, they say to report the call to local authorities.
ANKENY, IA
We Are Iowa

No injuries reported after Sherman Hill house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders are at the scene of a damaging fire in Des Moines' Sherman Hill neighborhood, according to representatives from the Des Moines Fire Department. Crews responded to the fire on 18th Street where flames engulfed a multi-family Victorian-style home early Wednesday morning. Ahmann Douglass...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Mahaska County Man Killed in Tuesday Morning Crash

(Mahaska County, IA) -- A Mahaska County mean is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in the 3000 block of Highway 23. Investigators say 22 year-old Morgan Sanders lost control of his car due to snow-covered roads and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup. The two vehicles crashed, and Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 29 year-old Ethan VanDeKieft, was not hurt in the crash.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy