(Des Moines, IA) — A man’s arrested after a police chase that ends with him crashing his car into a building just southeast of downtown Des Moines. Police say they tried to pull the suspect over near Southeast 1st Street and MLK Parkway around five o’clock this morning but he took off. Police say he crashed into the side of a nearby building and was arrested. Police say he has multiple outstanding felony warrants.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO