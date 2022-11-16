Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arrest made in downtown Des Moines bank robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in a downtown Des Moines bank robbery that happened Tuesday. Joe Pendergrass, 55 of Des Moines, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree robbery, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The charge is in connection to the robbery of the U.S. […]
Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
Sixth arrest made in kidnapping case that led to murder arrest
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another person has been arrested in the kidnapping case that led to a murder arrest earlier this month. Tai Patrick Hennington, 28, has been charged with Kidnapping 2nd Degree – Armed with a Dangerous Weapon. According to court records, Hennington and several others allegedly held Capone Blake, 20, against his will […]
Iowa man gets 16 years in federal prison for 2021 fatal drug deal
A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting that happened during a drug deal.
Man arrested for allegedly threatening two Marshalltown students with a gun
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening two Marshalltown Learning Academy students with a gun. On Monday November 7 the Marshalltown Police Department received information about a threat made against two juveniles ages 17 and 14 where a firearm was displayed. According to a Marshalltown Community School District press release, the […]
KCCI.com
Lincoln and East high schools locked down for separate incidents
DES MOINES, Iowa — Both Lincoln and East High Schools in Des Moines were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to reports of gunshots nearby. Police told KCCI that someone reported hearing a gunshot north of Lincoln High School. Police say they didn't find anything. In a message sent...
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested after video evidence points to assault
A Perry man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in connection with an October incident, captured on video, in which he allegedly assaulted his wife in their home. Jereme Messner, 37, of 1911 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began Nov. 2, when an...
Have you seen this missing Urbandale teen?
URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Tuesday morning, the Urbandale Police Department said 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily left his home and has not returned. Efforts to locate him have not been successful. According to the UPD, Burbank was last known to be in the […]
Des Moines chase ends when car crashes into building; suspect in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa – An early morning police chase in Des Moines ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a building just east of the Des Moines River. It happened around 5:00 a.m. Monday when an officer tried to make a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, said Sgt. Paul Parizek […]
Missing Iowa Police K9 Found… 25 Miles Away From Station
My first thought upon seeing this story was "What? How do police officers lose a K9 that's part of their unit? How would that happen given the training of the dog and the fact that we rely on law enforcement to help us find missing persons?" Let alone how this...
KCRG.com
Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges. Court records show Sarah Harrelson and another woman tried to sell methamphetamine to an undercover officer in February in Des Moines, but authorities didn’t serve a warrant until Halloween.
Man Arrested After Police Say He Crashed Into Building Near Downtown Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) — A man’s arrested after a police chase that ends with him crashing his car into a building just southeast of downtown Des Moines. Police say they tried to pull the suspect over near Southeast 1st Street and MLK Parkway around five o’clock this morning but he took off. Police say he crashed into the side of a nearby building and was arrested. Police say he has multiple outstanding felony warrants.
Ankeny Man Pleads Guilty In Daughter’s Death
(Ankeny, IA) — An Ankeny man pleads guilty in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old daughter. Police say Akeem Holmes left a handgun on a couch when he answered the front door earlier this year, and his daughter shot herself with it. He faces multiple charges connected to the incident.
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
Man arrested for threatening to blow up Des Moines Police Station, library
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was arrested Saturday after threatening to blow up the Des Moines Public Library and Des Moines Police Station. According to court records, Donnie Shuman, 32, made threats to blow up the Des Moines Public Library while inside of the building Saturday morning. Occupants inside of the library overheard Shuman […]
KCCI.com
Eldora police chief resigns amid Iowa DCI investigation
ELDORA, Iowa — The former Eldora Police chief, who is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, has resigned. Former chief Anthony Schrad was put on leave Sept. 29. Schrad's last day with the department was a month later on Oct. 30. It is unclear why Schrad...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
Ankeny warns of police officer impersonator
(Ankeny, IA) — The Ankeny Police Department is warning the public about a police officer impersonator. The department says a resident got a message from Police Sergeant James Wilson, saying he needed to speak with her about a confidential legal matter. Ankeny Police say the impersonator will ask for personal information, money, or gift cards. If anyone calls, claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, asking for information or money, they say to report the call to local authorities.
No injuries reported after Sherman Hill house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders are at the scene of a damaging fire in Des Moines' Sherman Hill neighborhood, according to representatives from the Des Moines Fire Department. Crews responded to the fire on 18th Street where flames engulfed a multi-family Victorian-style home early Wednesday morning. Ahmann Douglass...
iheart.com
Mahaska County Man Killed in Tuesday Morning Crash
(Mahaska County, IA) -- A Mahaska County mean is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in the 3000 block of Highway 23. Investigators say 22 year-old Morgan Sanders lost control of his car due to snow-covered roads and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup. The two vehicles crashed, and Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 29 year-old Ethan VanDeKieft, was not hurt in the crash.
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0