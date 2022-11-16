ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins vs. Stillwater in 6A-II Playoffs

Bartlesville High football is traveling on the road to the No. 1 ranked team in the state, the undefeated 10-0 Stillwater High Pioneers in the 6A-II quarterfinals. Stillwater beat the Bruins 55-7 during their regular season matchup on Oct. 13, also at Pioneer Stadium. The rematch provides the Bruins with an interesting challenge, playing a team for the second time this season.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach

This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
NORMAN, OK
KTEN.com

Five Roff Baseball Players sign to play in college

ROFF, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Five key pieces to the success factory that is Roff baseball signed their college letters of intent on Wednesday. Congratulations to Easton Riddle and Brand Wilson, who are headed to be roommates at Connors State College. Bill McCarter is going to Seminole State College. Finally, Cade Baldridge and Tallen Bagwell will remain teammates at Cowley College.
ROFF, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma universities named as best in the region

Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student

EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
EL RENO, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Jack of all trades: Stewart takes new oath

A three-term Canadian County commissioner took his oath this week as an incoming “freshman” member of the Oklahoma State Senate. Yukon’s Jack Stewart officially takes office Nov. 23 to begin the next four-year term in the 48-member Senate. Stewart was among newly elected senators who participated in...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
okctalk.com

Salad and Go opens in OKC

Salad and Go has opened its first OKC locations. Now operating at NW 23rd & Penn and SW 104th & May with locations coming soon to 15th & Sooner in Del City and NW 164th & Western, the chain adds a healthy option to area fast food. Salad and Go...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stillwater man breaks into home, locks himself in garage with victim

STILLWATER, Okla. — A Stillwater man is in custody after police say he broke into someone’s home and locked them both in the garage. According to a report from the Stillwater Police Department, Trey Christopher broke into someone’s home saying that someone else was going to hurt him.
STILLWATER, OK
OKC VeloCity

Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City

Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Approching Cold Front Bringing Snow

Very cold start today with lows in the low 20s! Light winds and clear skies. The arctic cold front arrives today. It moves into the OKC metro after sunset. Behind the front, strong north winds gusting to 35 mph. Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low 30s. Could break...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy