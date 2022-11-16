Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins vs. Stillwater in 6A-II Playoffs
Bartlesville High football is traveling on the road to the No. 1 ranked team in the state, the undefeated 10-0 Stillwater High Pioneers in the 6A-II quarterfinals. Stillwater beat the Bruins 55-7 during their regular season matchup on Oct. 13, also at Pioneer Stadium. The rematch provides the Bruins with an interesting challenge, playing a team for the second time this season.
Oklahoma basketball: Sooner women buried in a Utah avalanche
The Utah Lady Utes stormed out to a 9-1 advantage in the opening minutes of the game Wednesday night against the 16th-ranked women’s Oklahoma basketball team and kept the pedal down for a full 40 minutes in a 124-78 runaway from the Sooners. The Sooners, playing on the road...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five-Star 2023 EDGE on Pledge to OU: ‘If It Wasn’t Firm, I Wouldn’t Have Committed’
The 2022 season has been a tough one for Oklahoma fans, who have watched their team crawl to a 5-5 record with just two games remaining on the year. Three wins. Three losses. Two wins. Two losses. That has been the trend for the Sooners this year, and along the...
247Sports
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach
This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
KTEN.com
Five Roff Baseball Players sign to play in college
ROFF, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Five key pieces to the success factory that is Roff baseball signed their college letters of intent on Wednesday. Congratulations to Easton Riddle and Brand Wilson, who are headed to be roommates at Connors State College. Bill McCarter is going to Seminole State College. Finally, Cade Baldridge and Tallen Bagwell will remain teammates at Cowley College.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region
Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
KOCO
El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student
EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
yukonprogressnews.com
Jack of all trades: Stewart takes new oath
A three-term Canadian County commissioner took his oath this week as an incoming “freshman” member of the Oklahoma State Senate. Yukon’s Jack Stewart officially takes office Nov. 23 to begin the next four-year term in the 48-member Senate. Stewart was among newly elected senators who participated in...
okctalk.com
Salad and Go opens in OKC
Salad and Go has opened its first OKC locations. Now operating at NW 23rd & Penn and SW 104th & May with locations coming soon to 15th & Sooner in Del City and NW 164th & Western, the chain adds a healthy option to area fast food. Salad and Go...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Stillwater man breaks into home, locks himself in garage with victim
STILLWATER, Okla. — A Stillwater man is in custody after police say he broke into someone’s home and locked them both in the garage. According to a report from the Stillwater Police Department, Trey Christopher broke into someone’s home saying that someone else was going to hurt him.
Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
OKC VeloCity
Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City
Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
Moore gas station caught on camera overcharging customers, OCC investigation underway
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR)- Caught on camera! The 7-Eleven on Telephone and 4th was seen overcharging a customer over the weekend who says this isn’t the first time they’ve done so. Theresa Patterson told KFOR she typically gets gas at the 7-Eleven on SW 4th because they offer non-ethanol gas. Over the last “four to six […]
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
kosu.org
'It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting': Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome
Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
News On 6
Approching Cold Front Bringing Snow
Very cold start today with lows in the low 20s! Light winds and clear skies. The arctic cold front arrives today. It moves into the OKC metro after sunset. Behind the front, strong north winds gusting to 35 mph. Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low 30s. Could break...
