FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball upsets Minnesota for 2nd consecutive ranked win
After three consecutive wins on the road, Penn State came back to Rec Hall to defeat Minnesota. The No. 14 Nittany Lions took down the No. 9 ranked team for the first time since 2021 in a 3-1 match. Inspired by the “Wear White Match” and the crowded stands the...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men's hockey claws back in 3rd period, takes down Michigan State with 2 late goals
No. 6 Penn State continued running the Big Ten gauntlet on Friday when it matched up against No. 17 Michigan State. The Spartans entered this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Nittany Lions also carried plenty of momentum after strong showings against a pair of former No. 1 ranked teams in Michigan and Minnesota over the past two weeks.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey focuses in on strengths during 3rd-period rally against Michigan State
Heading into the third period of Friday night’s matchup with No. 17 Michigan State, Penn State was still shaking off being a poor conclusion to the first 20 minutes. The Spartans carried a one-goal lead into the final frame, but the scoreboard was a bit generous to the Nittany Lions. It felt like the road team was poised for a victory in Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
Defensemen step up on offense, fuel comeback win for Penn State men’s hockey against Michigan State
On a night where Penn State’s success didn’t depend on the myriad of weapons at forward, a pair of junior defensemen stepped up big to solidify a comeback win against Michigan State. Christian Berger and Jimmy Dowd Jr. combined for three of the blue and white’s four goals...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for No. 11 Penn State football's game against Rutgers
Penn State is once again a heavy betting favorite. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Nittany Lions are -19 points on the road against Rutgers. The Penn State moneyline is set at -1,400, while Rutgers' is +800. The over/under is set at 45 points. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer leans on depth to fuel relentless offense against West Virginia
The weather was the ugliest Jeffrey Field has seen this year, but Penn State’s performance may have been the prettiest of its campaign. Thirty minutes ahead of Friday night’s clash, snow squalls moving north to south coated the pitch with a healthy layer of snow during pregame warmups.
Digital Collegian
Despite poor conditions, Penn State women’s soccer downs West Virginia in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
After a 4-1 win against Quinnipiac, Penn State clicked at the right time before its matchup against West Virginia. The game featured a tight first half, but an utterly one-sided second, as it was all blue and white on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions blew out the Mountaineers 4-0, continuing to be a juggernaut in the postseason.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gains walk-on commitment from 2023 in-state defensive end
Penn State’s 2023 walk-on class added another member on Thursday. Defensive end Joey Palko announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Twitter, ending it off with ‘WE ARE STAYING HOME!”. Palko, who attended Pottsville Area High School, committed to Bucknell this past August, but a roster spot...
Digital Collegian
Ji’Ayir Brown trying to ‘soak it in’ before time with Penn State football comes to an end
A cornerback from Trenton, New Jersey — Ji’Ayir Brown — made his commitment to Penn State 1,244 days ago, but he had no idea what the journey he was embarking on was going to look like. “Four years ago, I didn’t even know where I was going...
Digital Collegian
Penn State softball releases full schedule ahead of 2023 season
Penn State released its schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday, featuring plenty of marquee matchups this spring. The Nittany Lions begin their season on the road against South Dakota in the Coastal Carolina Tournament where they'll play five nonconference games. Ahead of the blue and white's first game at...
Digital Collegian
North Carolina earns shutout win, ends Penn State field hockey’s season in national semifinals
With a ride to the national championship game on the line, Penn State came up just short. Behind star Erin Matson, North Carolina toppled the Nittany Lions 3-0. Facing the top overall seed, the Nittany Lions knew it would be an uphill battle. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has accomplished a lot in her 36 seasons coaching at Penn State, but that elusive national championship proved to be just out of reach once again.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball hosts talented hitters, top-tier programs in pivotal Big Ten clashes
November is sweet for No. 14 Penn State thus far, riding a four-game winning streak after coming off of back-to-back conference wins. With four conference games remaining, the Nittany Lions are roaring with positive momentum before taking on two top-10 opponents this week, No. 9 Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and No. 3 Wisconsin at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Digital Collegian
6 Former Penn State football players selected in XFL Draft for 2023 season
Six former Penn State players were selected in the third revival of the XFL. Having to start the league from scratch again, the XFL’s draft process was broken up by positional groups and spanned over three days, beginning Tuesday and wrapping up Thursday. The first former Nittany Lion off...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on from in-state Malvern Prep
Penn State added another in-state walk-on Thursday night. Linebacker and wide receiver Bobby Mears announced he is committed to Penn State as a walk-on for the class of 2023. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Mears played high school football at Malvern Prep and was a captain. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
Digital Collegian
Behind ferocious defense, Penn State women’s basketball earns 4th straight win to start 2022 season
Penn State was locked in and ready to go from the jump on Friday night. The Nittany Lions earned a 96-33 victory over Bryant, moving them to a perfect 4-0 record on the season. In a largely non-competitive matchup, the Bulldogs attempted 45 field goals while making just 11, as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2025 home game against Nevada
Penn State has added a nonconference opponent to its 2025 schedule, as announced on Thursday. The Nittany Lions will play the Nevada Wolfpack at Beaver Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025, in what will presumably be the team’s season opener for that season. The Wolfpack aren’t a strong program by...
Digital Collegian
Looking through Penn State men’s soccer’s up-and-down 2022 season
The 2022 season didn’t go as planned for Penn State. The defending Big Ten regular season and tournament champions failed to make the NCAA Tournament after losing 1-0 to Indiana in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. The Nittany Lions finished fifth in the Big Ten standings, posting a...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey set to clash with 3rd consecutive ranked opponent in No. 17 Michigan State
For what will be the third straight week, Penn State will take on a ranked conference opponent. After consecutive weeks of playing the top-ranked team in the country, the Nittany Lions will battle with Michigan State on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
Looking back at Penn State football’s ‘throwup and IV’ filled 2021 win over Rutgers
With just under an hour before kickoff for Senior Day 2021, James Franklin still didn’t know who his starting quarterback would be. Sean Clifford never took the field for warmups, hooked to IVs in the Beaver Stadium locker room. Meanwhile, backup Christian Veilleux — who hadn’t taken a college snap to that point — warmed up in his place, just a day after being cleared of the same illness.
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football hits the road to Rutgers for final away game of 2022
Things are coming to a close on the 2022 season for Penn State, as its last road game of the season is this Saturday against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have struggled this season, while the Nittany Lions are coming off of back-to-back dominating performances. Penn State is a heavy favorite,...
