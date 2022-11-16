ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 6 Penn State men's hockey claws back in 3rd period, takes down Michigan State with 2 late goals

No. 6 Penn State continued running the Big Ten gauntlet on Friday when it matched up against No. 17 Michigan State. The Spartans entered this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Nittany Lions also carried plenty of momentum after strong showings against a pair of former No. 1 ranked teams in Michigan and Minnesota over the past two weeks.
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey focuses in on strengths during 3rd-period rally against Michigan State

Heading into the third period of Friday night’s matchup with No. 17 Michigan State, Penn State was still shaking off being a poor conclusion to the first 20 minutes. The Spartans carried a one-goal lead into the final frame, but the scoreboard was a bit generous to the Nittany Lions. It felt like the road team was poised for a victory in Pegula Ice Arena.
Penn State softball releases full schedule ahead of 2023 season

Penn State released its schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday, featuring plenty of marquee matchups this spring. The Nittany Lions begin their season on the road against South Dakota in the Coastal Carolina Tournament where they'll play five nonconference games. Ahead of the blue and white's first game at...
North Carolina earns shutout win, ends Penn State field hockey’s season in national semifinals

With a ride to the national championship game on the line, Penn State came up just short. Behind star Erin Matson, North Carolina toppled the Nittany Lions 3-0. Facing the top overall seed, the Nittany Lions knew it would be an uphill battle. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has accomplished a lot in her 36 seasons coaching at Penn State, but that elusive national championship proved to be just out of reach once again.
Penn State women’s volleyball hosts talented hitters, top-tier programs in pivotal Big Ten clashes

November is sweet for No. 14 Penn State thus far, riding a four-game winning streak after coming off of back-to-back conference wins. With four conference games remaining, the Nittany Lions are roaring with positive momentum before taking on two top-10 opponents this week, No. 9 Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and No. 3 Wisconsin at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on from in-state Malvern Prep

Penn State added another in-state walk-on Thursday night. Linebacker and wide receiver Bobby Mears announced he is committed to Penn State as a walk-on for the class of 2023. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Mears played high school football at Malvern Prep and was a captain. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
Penn State football adds 2025 home game against Nevada

Penn State has added a nonconference opponent to its 2025 schedule, as announced on Thursday. The Nittany Lions will play the Nevada Wolfpack at Beaver Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025, in what will presumably be the team’s season opener for that season. The Wolfpack aren’t a strong program by...
Looking through Penn State men’s soccer’s up-and-down 2022 season

The 2022 season didn’t go as planned for Penn State. The defending Big Ten regular season and tournament champions failed to make the NCAA Tournament after losing 1-0 to Indiana in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. The Nittany Lions finished fifth in the Big Ten standings, posting a...
Looking back at Penn State football’s ‘throwup and IV’ filled 2021 win over Rutgers

With just under an hour before kickoff for Senior Day 2021, James Franklin still didn’t know who his starting quarterback would be. Sean Clifford never took the field for warmups, hooked to IVs in the Beaver Stadium locker room. Meanwhile, backup Christian Veilleux — who hadn’t taken a college snap to that point — warmed up in his place, just a day after being cleared of the same illness.
