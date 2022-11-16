Read full article on original website
Border officials brace for new migrant surge with Title 42 gone
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso officials are preparing for a new influx of migrants – one that some have said could dwarf September’s Venezuelan surge – now that a federal judge has given the Biden administration five weeks to end Title 42 expulsions.
Murkowski takes the lead over conservative foe in Alaska Senate race
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has taken a slim lead over her Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka, boding well for her prospects of overcoming a conservative insurgency.
Georgia election audit finds close match in hand and machine counts
A statewide audit of Georgia's election verified the computer count of ballots, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The audit recounted a sample of ballots by hand in all 159 counties on Thursday and Friday.
Migrant advocate says it’s about time Title 42 is going away
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Migrant advocate Pedro Rios wishes Title 42 had disappeared long ago. Per a judge’s order, Title 42 is set to go away on Dec. 21, but Rios worries more migrants will be hurt or even die during that five-week span. Title 42, a...
Venezuelan migrants abandon tent camp along Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities early Thursday began removing more than 100 tents from a camp along the Rio Grande set up last month by Venezuelan migrants hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Mexican officials told Border Report that the tents were empty as many...
