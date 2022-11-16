ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC vs. Gardner-Webb: Three Things Learned

For the third straight game, Carolina struggled to put away a team with inferior size and talent, ultimately defeating Gardner-Webb, 72-66. That said, they are 3-0 and still the top-ranked team in the land. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Heels were in control for the vast majority of the game. It’s a very long season, but there are clearly some things to work on and improve if this team wants to get back to the Final Four. Without further ado, here are three things learned from last night’s battle with the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
Gen Z and Millennials say “No” to Happy Hour

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Happy Hour isn’t so happy for Gen Z and and younger millennials. A new employment report shows that a healthy work life balance is more important to younger generations than grabbing a drink after hours with coworkers. Younger generations also say when they do go out...
Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect

Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
Harris Teeter Cancels Thanksgiving Side Dishes

CHARLOTTE, NC —Harris Teeter is canceling side dishes on pre-orders for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The side dishes did not meet the Matthews-based company’s standards, so it’s canceling part of about 5,000 meals for customers. Customers will still get their turkey orders. Customers who placed...
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
Birkdale owners pull back special-use permit request

HUNTERSVILLE – Plans for a reimagined section of Birkdale Village are momentarily on pause. North American Properties, owners of the evolving mixed-use development, rescinded an application for a special-use permit and asked for a one-month delay before bringing a rezoning and related text amendment request before the town board.
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman

Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
