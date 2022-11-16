Read full article on original website
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Gardner-Webb: Three Things Learned
For the third straight game, Carolina struggled to put away a team with inferior size and talent, ultimately defeating Gardner-Webb, 72-66. That said, they are 3-0 and still the top-ranked team in the land. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Heels were in control for the vast majority of the game. It’s a very long season, but there are clearly some things to work on and improve if this team wants to get back to the Final Four. Without further ado, here are three things learned from last night’s battle with the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
WBTV
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During a Friday night football game this past week, Tylin McDowell took a pretty good hit while on the field for Mt. Pleasant against the Maiden Blue Devils. His team lost, so he wasn’t thrilled, but his father, Tim, said he was otherwise himself.
Current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry will be on the market by 2023. Here's why that matters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive amount of land will be up for grabs. The current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which sits right in between Uptown and South End, will be on the market by 2023. Speculation has swirled that it could be the new home for Carolina...
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
Video of Christmas Lights Display at Charlotte Motor Speedway Is Mind-Blowing
This is the ultimate holiday treat for Christmas lovers and NASCAR fans alike!
Hough HS graduate shot in his sleep during UVA attack, prosecutors allege
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in the shooting Sunday night was shot in his sleep, prosecutors said Wednesday. Devin Chandler, a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, was shot while he was sleeping on a bus that was returning from a field trip, according to NBC News.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gen Z and Millennials say “No” to Happy Hour
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Happy Hour isn’t so happy for Gen Z and and younger millennials. A new employment report shows that a healthy work life balance is more important to younger generations than grabbing a drink after hours with coworkers. Younger generations also say when they do go out...
Custom home startup launching in Charlotte and the Triangle raises $12.5 million
Founded by a team including two former North Carolina State University students, Atmos strives to provide clients a streamlined custom home building experience.
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
Raleigh News & Observer
Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect
Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
wccbcharlotte.com
Harris Teeter Cancels Thanksgiving Side Dishes
CHARLOTTE, NC —Harris Teeter is canceling side dishes on pre-orders for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The side dishes did not meet the Matthews-based company’s standards, so it’s canceling part of about 5,000 meals for customers. Customers will still get their turkey orders. Customers who placed...
This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals. According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021....
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
lakenormanpublications.com
Birkdale owners pull back special-use permit request
HUNTERSVILLE – Plans for a reimagined section of Birkdale Village are momentarily on pause. North American Properties, owners of the evolving mixed-use development, rescinded an application for a special-use permit and asked for a one-month delay before bringing a rezoning and related text amendment request before the town board.
860wacb.com
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
