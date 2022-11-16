ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mashed

What Happened To Brazi Bites After Its Shark Tank Appearance?

"Shark Tank" foods may come and go, but it looks like Brazi Bites, which were featured on the show in 2015, are here to stay. The company has a backstory that dates back to 2010 but has much longer roots if you consider the origins of its original product. Brazi...
Mashed

We Tried Wendy's New Peppermint Frosty. It Hits The Mark, And We're Sorry It's Seasonal

When you think about Wendy's, that popular but perennial runner-up in the American fast-food world, what's the first foodstuff that comes to mind? Is it the arterial assault that is the Baconator? Is it the nearly perfect Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich? Is it the chili or the baked potato, two decidedly less common fast food menu items that are nonetheless staples at Wendy's? Or is it the Frosty? If so, you're far from alone. While sure, maybe McDonald's really does have the best french fries in fast food, maybe In-N-Out's burgers reign supreme, and yes, it can be hard to beat the prices at Jack in the Box (here's looking at you, tacos!), when it comes to a frozen treat, the Wendy's Frosty really is hard to beat.
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Dropped Their Hot Dog Combo To $1.38

We've all heard the old adage that you shouldn't shop for groceries when you're hungry. In one study, according to Reuters, research revealed that grocery shoppers purchased a higher ratio of high-calorie foods to low-calorie foods closer to dinnertime when compared with shoppers who were at the same store earlier in the day. At Sam's Club, one way to help prevent those shopping-while-hungry impulse buys would be to stop in the store's café for a bite to eat before hitting the aisles.
Mashed

The Internet Is Absolutely Roasting Taco Bell's Disappointing Enchirito

Ah, Taco Bell, home of the heavenly Mexican Pizza, the elusive Nacho Fries, the OG crunchy taco. There's simply no denying that Taco Bell has a lot of great options on its menu. However, as is the case with all fast food restaurants, for each great menu item, there's a not-so-great menu item. Yeah, we're talking about the enchirito.
Mashed

You Can Now Drink Wine And Beer As You Shop At Publix

Regardless of which store you choose, grocery shopping can be stressful. Maybe the store doesn't have your hard-to-find grocery items. Maybe other shoppers are being rude, stopping in the middle of aisles or getting in line for express checkout with an overflowing cart. Maybe the store is just really busy. We get it, we've all been there. However, Publix recently launched a new service that can upgrade any stressful shopping experience to a good time. Well, if you're of drinking age, that is.
The Daily South

The Best Daughter-In-Law Gifts

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. While you may not know your daughter-in-law as well as your own children, you still want to pick out the perfect gift that she’s sure to love. Whether you're shopping for a gift for your daughter-in-law for Christmas, for her birthday, or any other occasion, we don't think you can go wrong with any of these picks. These gift ideas for your daughter-in-law are sure to show her how glad you are that she’s a part of your family.
Mashed

Shereen Pavlides' Quickest Ways To Elevate Your Cooking - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. On Shereen Pavlides' TikTok channel, she has a saying: "Because you're fancy." It's also the tagline for her upcoming May 2023 cookbook, "Cooking With Shereen: Rockstar Dinners!" If you've ever watched Pavlides on TikTok, you'll know that she's all about cooking from scratch, but with an elevated, fancy touch.
Mashed

TikTok Is In Stitches Over A Fresh Nuggets Wendy's Debacle

It's not difficult to find a fast food chain today. In fact, according to IBIS World, there are 197,163 fast food locations in the United States as of 2022. It's pretty wild to think about how ubiquitous fast food has become when the concept has only been around for just over 100 years. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the first fast food eatery was White Castle. The first location opened in Kansas in 1921.
gordonramsayclub.com

California Dream Chocolate Cake

This California dream chocolate cake is the ultimate chocolate experience for every chocolate lover! So rich, moist and incredibly delicious! It is easy to prepare and you can use the same recipe for cupcakes. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 40 minutes to cook. Try it!
Mashed

Wendy's Is Launching A Breakfast Biscuit Bowl, But There's A Catch

Bowls seem to be a pretty popular concept in restaurants. You have Chipotle bowls, bowls from Applebee's , and even from Papa John's. In layman's terms, a "bowl" is a dish that usually has protein, grains, and vegetables placed together in a serving bowl. It would seem that, joining the slowly emerging trend of "bowling over" customers, hamburger magnate Wendy's has placed a very similar item on its ever-expanding breakfast menu.
Mashed

Mashed

