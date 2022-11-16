Read full article on original website
Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a 21-year-old male parolee on Wednesday. Diego Diaz was arrested after the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant at his residence. Officers said Diaz had possession of cocaine and unregistered firearm on him. Diaz was on felony probation. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on The post Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Police arrested four men involved in Greenfield carjacking
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police told KION that four Greenfield men involved in a Greenfield carjacking were arrested in Salinas on Wednesday night. 20-year-old Oswaldo Galindo, 19-year-old Jacinto Diaz, 21-year-old Omar Martinez and younger brother 19-year-old Ivan Martinez were all booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges of carjacking, brandishing a firearm and The post Salinas Police arrested four men involved in Greenfield carjacking appeared first on KION546.
abc10.com
Suspect in shooting of 9-month-old baby arrested in Gilroy
MERCED, Calif. — Two people were arrested after a 9-month-old baby was killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, police said. The Merced Police Department identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Daevon Jamari Motshwane, of Merced. He was arrested in Gilroy after police said they found him hiding out in a motel. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.
KSBW.com
Men who vandalized Santa Cruz BLM mural sentenced to 90 days in jail
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Members of Santa Cruz Equity Collab gathered on Friday on the Santa Cruz County Superior Courthouse steps following the sentencing of two men charged with defacing the black lives matter mural in front of the Santa Cruz City Hall in July of 2021. The two...
KSBW.com
Police: At least 20 shots fired in King City shoot-out
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police are investigating shots fired on the 500 block of North Second Street on Tuesday night. Police said they are looking for two people who fired at least 20 shots at each other before running away from the scene. There are no reports of injuries, but nearby parked vehicles The post Police: At least 20 shots fired in King City shoot-out appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment
SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
kion546.com
Two teens shoot in Salinas, one dies of injuries
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police Department said two teens were found on the 1600 block of Seville Street near Northgate Park with gunshot wounds Monday night. Police responded at 7:30 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, and he was taken to the hospital but died of his wounds, said police.
Terrified trailer tenants plea for help; Los Banos officials say hands are tied
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 investigates in part three of our station’s investigation into a vacant city Los Banos housing dozens of unhoused individuals. The lot is right next to a mobile home park in Los Banos. Fires, trespassing, theft, and thousands of dollars in damage are just some of the reasons for dozens […]
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Nov. 9, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 9:00 a.m. Battery on 12th St. 10:41 a.m. Info Report (teacher received sexual emails) on Elm Av. 3:50 p.m. Sexual assault on De Leon Cr. 5:06 p.m. Theft by fraud over the phone on 12th St. Oct. 29. 5:00 a.m. Vehicle...
Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said a resident of Salinas was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual assault of three children. Joaquin Zaragoza, 60, will have to register as a sex offender for life after being found guilty of four counts of forcible lewd act upon a The post Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
yourcentralvalley.com
This Los Banos neighborhood is scared after dozens of fires
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – A community of people who are unhoused is causing mobile home park tenants to feel unsafe after dozens of fires. The tenants said they often wake up to fires in the vacant city lot on the back of their property. Tenants said they have called police and city officials hundreds of times but the problems continue.
KSBW.com
Salinas street to be named after fallen officer and changed to 'JD Alvarado Circle'
SALINAS, Calif. — On Tuesday night, during a Salinas City Council meeting, city leaders all voted in favor of naming a road in Salinas after fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. – also known as “JD.”. He was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Feb....
montereycountyweekly.com
Another inmate dies at Monterey County Jail under uncertain cirumstances.
Yet another inmate has died under uncertain circumstances at the Monterey County Jail, this time a 29-year-old Carmel Valley man named David John Sand who had suffered from severe schizophrenia for the past 10 years, according to his father, Eric Sand. David died on Saturday, Nov. 12. The cause of his death is unknown.
KSBW.com
Tina Nieto to be next sheriff of Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — After a week of counting, the Monterey County Election's Office has counted nearly all of the votes made in the Nov. 8 election. With more than 100,000 votes counted, Tina Nieto will be the next sheriff of Monterey County. Nieto won with 65% of the vote from across Monterey County.
KSBW.com
Watsonville fire and police respond to fire on East Beach Street
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police are investigating a fire that broke out on East Beach Street Tuesday night. Police say the fire happened around 9 p.m. between Carr Street and Alexander Street. At least one person was taken to the hospital. Alexander Street was shut down while fire crews...
kymkemp.com
Missing Trinity County Man Found Alive and Well in Santa Cruz Area
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Tuesday, November 16, 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Frederick Montes, a previously reported missing person, from Trinity County since May of 2022, had been located alive and well in the Santa Cruz area. Agencies involved:
Two injured and 30 displaced after explosion caused two-alarm fire in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Nov. 16, 2022, at 11:36 a.m.- Watsonville Fire said that they have new details on a two-alarm fire started by an explosion at a hotel/apartment complex with businesses on the lower level Tuesday night. Emergency responders said the fire started at 9:15 p.m. and that a 58-year-old man was the sole occupant The post Two injured and 30 displaced after explosion caused two-alarm fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
