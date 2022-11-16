ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a 21-year-old male parolee on Wednesday. Diego Diaz was arrested after the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant at his residence. Officers said Diaz had possession of cocaine and unregistered firearm on him. Diaz was on felony probation. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on The post Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrested four men involved in Greenfield carjacking

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police told KION that four Greenfield men involved in a Greenfield carjacking were arrested in Salinas on Wednesday night. 20-year-old Oswaldo Galindo, 19-year-old Jacinto Diaz, 21-year-old Omar Martinez and younger brother 19-year-old Ivan Martinez were all booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges of carjacking, brandishing a firearm and The post Salinas Police arrested four men involved in Greenfield carjacking appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
abc10.com

Suspect in shooting of 9-month-old baby arrested in Gilroy

MERCED, Calif. — Two people were arrested after a 9-month-old baby was killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, police said. The Merced Police Department identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Daevon Jamari Motshwane, of Merced. He was arrested in Gilroy after police said they found him hiding out in a motel. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.
MERCED, CA
KSBW.com

Police investigating reported shooting in King City

KING CITY, Calif. — King City police are investigating a report of multiple shots being fired in the area of N. Second Street on Nov. 15 at around 7 p.m. KCPD said investigating officers found over 20 bullet casings and multiple cars with bullet holes. According to police, no...
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: At least 20 shots fired in King City shoot-out

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police are investigating shots fired on the 500 block of North Second Street on Tuesday night. Police said they are looking for two people who fired at least 20 shots at each other before running away from the scene. There are no reports of injuries, but nearby parked vehicles The post Police: At least 20 shots fired in King City shoot-out appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment

SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
SALINAS, CA
kion546.com

Two teens shoot in Salinas, one dies of injuries

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police Department said two teens were found on the 1600 block of Seville Street near Northgate Park with gunshot wounds Monday night. Police responded at 7:30 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, and he was taken to the hospital but died of his wounds, said police.
SALINAS, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Nov. 9, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 9:00 a.m. Battery on 12th St. 10:41 a.m. Info Report (teacher received sexual emails) on Elm Av. 3:50 p.m. Sexual assault on De Leon Cr. 5:06 p.m. Theft by fraud over the phone on 12th St. Oct. 29. 5:00 a.m. Vehicle...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said a resident of Salinas was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual assault of three children. Joaquin Zaragoza, 60, will have to register as a sex offender for life after being found guilty of four counts of forcible lewd act upon a The post Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child molestation in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A Salinas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for 4 counts of child molestation according to the District Attorney of Monterey County. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced Thursday that Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Joaquin Zaragoza, age 60 and a resident of Salinas, to 40 years in prison for committing four counts of a forcible lewd act upon a child under 14 years old.
SALINAS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

This Los Banos neighborhood is scared after dozens of fires

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – A community of people who are unhoused is causing mobile home park tenants to feel unsafe after dozens of fires. The tenants said they often wake up to fires in the vacant city lot on the back of their property. Tenants said they have called police and city officials hundreds of times but the problems continue.
LOS BANOS, CA
KSBW.com

Tina Nieto to be next sheriff of Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. — After a week of counting, the Monterey County Election's Office has counted nearly all of the votes made in the Nov. 8 election. With more than 100,000 votes counted, Tina Nieto will be the next sheriff of Monterey County. Nieto won with 65% of the vote from across Monterey County.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville fire and police respond to fire on East Beach Street

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police are investigating a fire that broke out on East Beach Street Tuesday night. Police say the fire happened around 9 p.m. between Carr Street and Alexander Street. At least one person was taken to the hospital. Alexander Street was shut down while fire crews...
WATSONVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Trinity County Man Found Alive and Well in Santa Cruz Area

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Tuesday, November 16, 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Frederick Montes, a previously reported missing person, from Trinity County since May of 2022, had been located alive and well in the Santa Cruz area. Agencies involved:
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two injured and 30 displaced after explosion caused two-alarm fire in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Nov. 16, 2022, at 11:36 a.m.- Watsonville Fire said that they have new details on a two-alarm fire started by an explosion at a hotel/apartment complex with businesses on the lower level Tuesday night. Emergency responders said the fire started at 9:15 p.m. and that a 58-year-old man was the sole occupant The post Two injured and 30 displaced after explosion caused two-alarm fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA

