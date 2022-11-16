KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police are investigating shots fired on the 500 block of North Second Street on Tuesday night. Police said they are looking for two people who fired at least 20 shots at each other before running away from the scene. There are no reports of injuries, but nearby parked vehicles The post Police: At least 20 shots fired in King City shoot-out appeared first on KION546.

KING CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO