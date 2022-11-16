ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly man trapped, rescued after house explosion

EAST SPARTA, Ohio — An elderly man suffered only superficial wounds after an explosion rocked his house, trapping him in the basement. Neighbors called the East Sparta Fire Department just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after reporting hearing an explosion, The Repository reported. The neighbor told dispatchers that the person who lived inside the home was not responding to questions about whether he was OK.
EAST SPARTA, OH
Level 2 snow emergency issued in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Heads up!. A level 2 Snow Emergency was activated in Portage County at around 12:20 p.m. on Friday. Drivers are encouraged to travel only as necessary in Portage County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
I-76 West in Portage County reopens after crash

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers in Portage County on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that at 1 p.m. I-76 West had reopened following a crash. At 11:10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes of I-76 West were closed at state...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
East Sparta Explosion Injures Elderly Man

An elderly man was injured after being trapped in his East Sparta home following an explosion. Fire officials say the man who lived in the house on Deuber Avenue SW was trapped under his kitchen sink and counter. A neighbor called for help after they heard the explosion and the...
EAST SPARTA, OH
Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Animals removed from farm in Ashland County

Sixteen horses and six goats living in what authorities described as filthy conditions were removed yesterday from a farm in rural Ashland County. Veterinarians on the scene observed that the animals’ stalls were filled with several feet of manure and their hooves were overgrown and damaged. A portion of County Road 1475 had to be shut down for a couple of hours as law enforcement and the Ashland County Humane Society took the animals away. Several cats and dogs were also removed from the farm.
33-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-90 West

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon. Elyria Police Department responded to I-90 on the Black River Bridge overpass (Mile Post 147) in the westbound lanes around 3 pm. for a single motor vehicle crash. Officers found a grey 2007 Ford Mustang with the driver, Zackery C. Cassidy, 33-year-old of Elyria, Ohio inside the vehicle.
ELYRIA, OH
Akron woman assaulted, robbed in home invasion; 2 arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested two men overnight after officers said they broke into a woman’s home while she was sleeping and held her at gunpoint. According to police, the home invasion took place at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Tyler Street. The victim...
AKRON, OH
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
CLEVELAND, OH

