Elderly man trapped, rescued after house explosion
EAST SPARTA, Ohio — An elderly man suffered only superficial wounds after an explosion rocked his house, trapping him in the basement. Neighbors called the East Sparta Fire Department just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after reporting hearing an explosion, The Repository reported. The neighbor told dispatchers that the person who lived inside the home was not responding to questions about whether he was OK.
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
Level 2 snow emergency issued in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Heads up!. A level 2 Snow Emergency was activated in Portage County at around 12:20 p.m. on Friday. Drivers are encouraged to travel only as necessary in Portage County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday...
I-76 West in Portage County reopens after crash
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers in Portage County on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that at 1 p.m. I-76 West had reopened following a crash. At 11:10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes of I-76 West were closed at state...
East Sparta Explosion Injures Elderly Man
An elderly man was injured after being trapped in his East Sparta home following an explosion. Fire officials say the man who lived in the house on Deuber Avenue SW was trapped under his kitchen sink and counter. A neighbor called for help after they heard the explosion and the...
Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
Animals removed from farm in Ashland County
Sixteen horses and six goats living in what authorities described as filthy conditions were removed yesterday from a farm in rural Ashland County. Veterinarians on the scene observed that the animals’ stalls were filled with several feet of manure and their hooves were overgrown and damaged. A portion of County Road 1475 had to be shut down for a couple of hours as law enforcement and the Ashland County Humane Society took the animals away. Several cats and dogs were also removed from the farm.
16 horses, other animals in 'pretty bad' shape being rescued from Ashland County farm
ASHLAND — The Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office led a rescue of around 16 horses and other animals from a farm off County Road 1475 on Wednesday. Kirsten Peek, a public information officer with the Humane Society, said the horses’ condition...
33-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-90 West
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon. Elyria Police Department responded to I-90 on the Black River Bridge overpass (Mile Post 147) in the westbound lanes around 3 pm. for a single motor vehicle crash. Officers found a grey 2007 Ford Mustang with the driver, Zackery C. Cassidy, 33-year-old of Elyria, Ohio inside the vehicle.
Police say Cleveland woman found
Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a woman who was reported missing Thursday evening.
Minor accidents block roads in slick conditions Friday morning
OHGO, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and several other local agencies are tracking multiple minor accidents in the slick, snowy conditions Friday morning.
83-year-old man trapped, rescued after Stark County house explosion
A Stark County family is calling it "a miracle" after an 83-year-old man survived a house explosion and an 8-foot fall into the basement where he was trapped.
Woman shot to death in Cleveland apartment
Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
Bald eagle encounter in Lake Milton brings serenity
A viewer in Lake Milton shared his encounter with a bald eagle at the lake.
Akron woman assaulted, robbed in home invasion; 2 arrested
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested two men overnight after officers said they broke into a woman’s home while she was sleeping and held her at gunpoint. According to police, the home invasion took place at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Tyler Street. The victim...
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
36 acre farm with large old 4 bedroom farm house. Bank barn with office, several sheds. Offered in 6 parcels and in combination.
Will sell the following real estate at absolute auction on location at 2508 and 2570 Millersburg Road, Wooster, Ohio. Located approximately ½ mile South of Wooster on State Route 83. REAL ESTATE TO SELL TO THE HIGH BIDDER AT 12:00 NOON. This could be the one. 36 acre farm...
Woman killed in Stark County crash: State troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.
Woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations
A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter's terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
