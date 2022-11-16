Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball answers call thanks to physical presence defensively and in paint
Physicality. Dominance. Success. That’s all that needs to be said when it comes to Penn State’s Friday night matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center against Bryant. For the full 40 minutes, the Lady Lions were mentally locked in, not letting up one bit from tipoff to the final buzzer.
Digital Collegian
Penn State can expect to add ‘finishing touches’ to the season against Rutgers | The 1-0 Podcast
With Penn State’s season quickly reaching its end, the Nittany Lions can expect to have a nice wrap up to their play this year. ‘The 1-0 podcast’ co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph both expect the upcoming matchup against Rutgers to be a “blowout” win for the Nittany Lions.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball holds on to beat Furman in 1st round of Charleston Classic
Penn State’s offense was cooking, again, in the first round of the Charleston Classic and it was in large part due to guard Jalen Pickett. The Nittany Lions won a close one against Furman in the first round 71-68 from a near-perfect performance from Pickett. Pickett was scoring in...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men's hockey claws back in 3rd period, takes down Michigan State with 2 late goals
No. 6 Penn State continued running the Big Ten gauntlet on Friday when it matched up against No. 17 Michigan State. The Spartans entered this contest on a four-game win streak, while the Nittany Lions also carried plenty of momentum after strong showings against a pair of former No. 1 ranked teams in Michigan and Minnesota over the past two weeks.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer leans on depth to fuel relentless offense against West Virginia
The weather was the ugliest Jeffrey Field has seen this year, but Penn State’s performance may have been the prettiest of its campaign. Thirty minutes ahead of Friday night’s clash, snow squalls moving north to south coated the pitch with a healthy layer of snow during pregame warmups.
Digital Collegian
North Carolina earns shutout win, ends Penn State field hockey’s season in national semifinals
With a ride to the national championship game on the line, Penn State came up just short. Behind star Erin Matson, North Carolina toppled the Nittany Lions 3-0. Facing the top overall seed, the Nittany Lions knew it would be an uphill battle. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has accomplished a lot in her 36 seasons coaching at Penn State, but that elusive national championship proved to be just out of reach once again.
Digital Collegian
‘Those dudes are all in’ | Penn State men’s basketball vets help freshmen develop ahead of 1st road game
With Penn State making its first Charleston Classic appearance since 2014, the depth and leadership the squad possesses has it fit for a run against some of the nation's top programs. After a 68-62 win against Butler on Monday night, the blue and white is 3-0, its best since the...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Yale shuts out No. 11 Penn State women's hockey in dominant fashion in New Haven, Connecticut
Penn State had a chance for a statement win over undefeated No. 6 Yale, but fell well short of coming out on top. The blue and white was defeated by the Bulldogs 3-0 on Friday night at Ingalls Rink. The Nittany Lions had some momentum building after their third series...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey focuses in on strengths during 3rd-period rally against Michigan State
Heading into the third period of Friday night’s matchup with No. 17 Michigan State, Penn State was still shaking off being a poor conclusion to the first 20 minutes. The Spartans carried a one-goal lead into the final frame, but the scoreboard was a bit generous to the Nittany Lions. It felt like the road team was poised for a victory in Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball has work to do despite 3 straight wins over defending conference champions
Despite a 14-point win, it's back to the drawing board for Penn State. Heading into Tuesday’s tilt, coach Carolyn Kieger set a game plan for the blue and white to accomplish against Youngstown State — limit the 3 and keep the guards from feeding the post. After Tuesday’s...
Digital Collegian
Penn State softball releases full schedule ahead of 2023 season
Penn State released its schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday, featuring plenty of marquee matchups this spring. The Nittany Lions begin their season on the road against South Dakota in the Coastal Carolina Tournament where they'll play five nonconference games. Ahead of the blue and white's first game at...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for No. 11 Penn State football's game against Rutgers
Penn State is once again a heavy betting favorite. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Nittany Lions are -19 points on the road against Rutgers. The Penn State moneyline is set at -1,400, while Rutgers' is +800. The over/under is set at 45 points. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball hosts talented hitters, top-tier programs in pivotal Big Ten clashes
November is sweet for No. 14 Penn State thus far, riding a four-game winning streak after coming off of back-to-back conference wins. With four conference games remaining, the Nittany Lions are roaring with positive momentum before taking on two top-10 opponents this week, No. 9 Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and No. 3 Wisconsin at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Digital Collegian
Ji’Ayir Brown trying to ‘soak it in’ before time with Penn State football comes to an end
A cornerback from Trenton, New Jersey — Ji’Ayir Brown — made his commitment to Penn State 1,244 days ago, but he had no idea what the journey he was embarking on was going to look like. “Four years ago, I didn’t even know where I was going...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on from in-state Malvern Prep
Penn State added another in-state walk-on Thursday night. Linebacker and wide receiver Bobby Mears announced he is committed to Penn State as a walk-on for the class of 2023. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Mears played high school football at Malvern Prep and was a captain. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey’s Guy Gadowsky is that guy | Opinion
Eleven years ago, Guy Gadowsky faced a task that not many second-season coaches endure when signing with a new school. This task: Transition Penn State’s then-club hockey team to an NCAA Division I squad. This is no small task for anyone, working around all of those obstacles during your...
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football hits the road to Rutgers for final away game of 2022
Things are coming to a close on the 2022 season for Penn State, as its last road game of the season is this Saturday against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have struggled this season, while the Nittany Lions are coming off of back-to-back dominating performances. Penn State is a heavy favorite,...
Digital Collegian
Looking back at Penn State football’s ‘throwup and IV’ filled 2021 win over Rutgers
With just under an hour before kickoff for Senior Day 2021, James Franklin still didn’t know who his starting quarterback would be. Sean Clifford never took the field for warmups, hooked to IVs in the Beaver Stadium locker room. Meanwhile, backup Christian Veilleux — who hadn’t taken a college snap to that point — warmed up in his place, just a day after being cleared of the same illness.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer prepares to host West Virginia in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
Penn State will once again host a game in the NCAA Tournament. As the second seed in their side of the bracket, the Nittany Lions will welcome seventh-seeded West Virginia on Friday at 4:30 p.m. In the first stages of the regular season the two faced off in Happy Valley...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks position change, redshirting
Penn State has just two games left with its last road game of the regular season coming up this weekend against Rutgers. James Franklin addressed the media for one of the last times of the regular season, going over some house-cleaning things on how he deals with late-season injuries and what goes into redshirting certain players.
