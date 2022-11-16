With a ride to the national championship game on the line, Penn State came up just short. Behind star Erin Matson, North Carolina toppled the Nittany Lions 3-0. Facing the top overall seed, the Nittany Lions knew it would be an uphill battle. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has accomplished a lot in her 36 seasons coaching at Penn State, but that elusive national championship proved to be just out of reach once again.

