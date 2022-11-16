Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
Mercy breaks ground on new Fort Smith clinic
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Hospital is building a new primary care in Fort Smith that will replace a clinic that was destroyed by a tornado in May 2019. A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Towson which will be located at 4600 Towson Ave., at the corner of Phoenix Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks with the hopes to open in late 2023.
5newsonline.com
The United Way of Fort Smith Area Holiday Guide is back
Don't know what to get the person that has everything for Christmas? The Holiday Guide is the perfect tool. Daren finds out how it all works.
5newsonline.com
Fort Smith nonprofit hosts economic development summit
FORT SMITH, Ark. — 64.6 Downtown hosted the "Invest Fort Smith" event to raise awareness of local business opportunities. Wednesday's conference was free, open to the public, and designed to build awareness of downtown economic development opportunities. “This year’s partners include the University of Arkansas Fort Smith— the Economic...
thefabricator.com
Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center
Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. .The display has been nominated by USA Today as one of the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville
The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
Fort Smith wants to buy homes prone to flooding
The city of Fort Smith wants to buy homes that are prone to flooding with money from a potential grant from FEMA.
talkbusiness.net
Pernod Ricard expanding Fort Smith plant, to add around 50 jobs
Pernod Ricard USA is entering the ready-to-drink (RTD) market and doing so by investing $22 million into its Fort Smith plant. The investment will provide the facility with canning capabilities and add at least 50 jobs. The Fort Smith plant now has 220 employees. Plans are to add additional positions...
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle in alleged shots fired incident near Northside HS in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police responded to a call of shots fired near an area school on the morning of November 16.
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
Fort Smith police looking for missing 12-year-old girl
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl reported missing by a family member around 9 p.m. on Nov. 17.
KHBS
Turkey Drive helps families through the River Valley Regional Food Bank
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank provides food to nearly 100,000 people in eight counties. "The need never goes down. People are hungry. It's went up since I've been here. The whole time, even once people got to go back to work from COVID and everything, the need never went down," Hattie Hamilton said.
5newsonline.com
Jingle Bell Jog returns to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks
The 5K & children's fun run is set for December 17th. Daren finds out how to get registered and that this isn't your typical 5K.
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays in the year, but it involves preparing and cooking a massive feast. But what if you don't want to prepare a massive feast? Well, you can go to one of these delicious places in Fort Smith and have Thanksgiving dinner prepared for you. This year, we will go out for Thanksgiving, and these are a few of my favorite spots.
Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
thv11.com
Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history
GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
5newsonline.com
It's a Gathering of Eagles in Fayetteville on December 6th
Eagle Scouts from everywhere are invited to attend the 1st annual event. Daren finds out when, where and why and that sponsors are needed.
Springdale teacher shares story travelling world on National Geographic teaching program
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale teacher is the second Arkansas educator to become a National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow. Derek Ratchford teaches at Sonora Middle School in Springdale. He says he has a passion for teaching his students and in September had the chance of a lifetime to become a student once again.
Winter weather brings icy roads to Northwest Arkansas
Friday morning's roads took many Northwest Arkansas residents by surprise as they sat in traffic for several hours.
