Fort Smith, AR

5newsonline.com

Mercy breaks ground on new Fort Smith clinic

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Hospital is building a new primary care in Fort Smith that will replace a clinic that was destroyed by a tornado in May 2019. A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Towson which will be located at 4600 Towson Ave., at the corner of Phoenix Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks with the hopes to open in late 2023.
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Fort Smith nonprofit hosts economic development summit

FORT SMITH, Ark. — 64.6 Downtown hosted the "Invest Fort Smith" event to raise awareness of local business opportunities. Wednesday's conference was free, open to the public, and designed to build awareness of downtown economic development opportunities. “This year’s partners include the University of Arkansas Fort Smith— the Economic...
FORT SMITH, AR
thefabricator.com

Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center

Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville

The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Pernod Ricard expanding Fort Smith plant, to add around 50 jobs

Pernod Ricard USA is entering the ready-to-drink (RTD) market and doing so by investing $22 million into its Fort Smith plant. The investment will provide the facility with canning capabilities and add at least 50 jobs. The Fort Smith plant now has 220 employees. Plans are to add additional positions...
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Turkey Drive helps families through the River Valley Regional Food Bank

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank provides food to nearly 100,000 people in eight counties. "The need never goes down. People are hungry. It's went up since I've been here. The whole time, even once people got to go back to work from COVID and everything, the need never went down," Hattie Hamilton said.
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays in the year, but it involves preparing and cooking a massive feast. But what if you don't want to prepare a massive feast? Well, you can go to one of these delicious places in Fort Smith and have Thanksgiving dinner prepared for you. This year, we will go out for Thanksgiving, and these are a few of my favorite spots.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
thv11.com

Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history

GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
GOSHEN, AR

