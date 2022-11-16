Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Trash talking an art when it’s FAMU v. B-CU
The Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman rivalry is ingrained in both schools’ cultures, with students and alums participating feverishly in advance of the annual showdown on Saturday. The rivalry extends beyond the football field. Fans from both colleges turn to social media weeks before the game to criticize the rival...
wtxl.com
Top seed Florida State defeats LSU to advance in NCAA women's soccer tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No. 1 Florida State soccer team (15-2-3) defeated eighth seeded LSU (10-4-7) 4-1 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the 20th time in program history. The win also marked head coach Brian Pensky’s 200th career win. The Seminoles improved to 20-2 in the...
Grad-transfer OL Joshua Braun discusses unofficial visit to Florida State
Braun was in Tallahassee on Tuesday for his first visit since entering the transfer portal on November 11.
WCTV
Miranda: Investigating FAMU Football’s Odds of making the FCS Playoffs for a Second Straight Year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s the middle of November, which means one thing, and one thing only, on the gridiron. We have our eyes on the playoff picture in college football. Florida State has secured a spot in a bowl game, although where still remains uncertain. Valdosta State’s season...
Florida vs. Vanderbilt predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Florida vs. Vanderbilt predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Predictions, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
wtxl.com
Thomasville's Brycen Jones signs with Georgia Southern men's golf team
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Over in the Rose City, Tuesday saw a special signing day for Thomasville and golfer Brycen Jones. The senior put pen to paper to make things official, as he will be playing golf at the next level for Georgia Southern. The two-time state champion for...
NBC Miami
FAMU Grad Student to Finally Receive Degree Nearly Derailed by Controversial Photo
Florida A&M stopped Terica Williams from getting her master's degree in the spring over a viral image that appeared to be her in the nude, but now they’re changing course. What appeared to be nude photo taken at a Florida landmark delayed Williams from launching her career. Williams thought...
FSU football: 3 huge facts about Louisiana-Lafayette
FSU football will look to win their fourth straight game since their bye week when they host the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday afternoon. The Noles opened as -23.5 betting favorites and have covered the spread in the last five games. Louisiana should serve as a tune-up game for the Florida Gators next week.
Stay or Go, familiar names back on FSU’s recruiting board (OTB)
Florida State is looking to finish the season on a high note with two remaining regular-season games. But before the Seminoles get to rival Florida, they have to go through a capable G5 opponent in Louisiana. On The Bench briefly goes over the upcoming opponent as well as the happenings...
Thomasville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The St. Pius X Catholic High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 18, 2022, 16:15:00.
wtxl.com
Friday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/18/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next week with no new tropical developments anticipated within the next 5 days in the Atlantic basin (as per the latest National Hurricane Center update). The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30th!
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus
Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
thefamuanonline.com
An alumna who is determined to make a difference
This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
fox5atlanta.com
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
WCTV
Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug story, from Cleveland Avenue and beyond | Part 1
As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 5:19 PM EST November 16, 2022. Updated: 11:18 AM EST...
WALB 10
1,500 vehicles up for grabs at the fall Moultrie Swap Meet
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There will be all types of cars for show and sale at the Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet’s fall event. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the meet’s CEO who talked about all things automotive and the event’s history. “We’ve been doing this,...
Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
