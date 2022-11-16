ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

thefamuanonline.com

Trash talking an art when it’s FAMU v. B-CU

The Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman rivalry is ingrained in both schools’ cultures, with students and alums participating feverishly in advance of the annual showdown on Saturday. The rivalry extends beyond the football field. Fans from both colleges turn to social media weeks before the game to criticize the rival...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

FSU football: 3 huge facts about Louisiana-Lafayette

FSU football will look to win their fourth straight game since their bye week when they host the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday afternoon. The Noles opened as -23.5 betting favorites and have covered the spread in the last five games. Louisiana should serve as a tune-up game for the Florida Gators next week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Friday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/18/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next week with no new tropical developments anticipated within the next 5 days in the Atlantic basin (as per the latest National Hurricane Center update). The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30th!
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU police chief, others support gun ban on campus

Once you are over the age of 21 in Florida, it is legal for you to carry a firearm on you in. public if you have a concealed weapon permit. But even with a concealed weapon permit, there are still some places where it is illegal. to bring a firearm,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

An alumna who is determined to make a difference

This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
ATLANTA, GA
WCTV

Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

1,500 vehicles up for grabs at the fall Moultrie Swap Meet

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There will be all types of cars for show and sale at the Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet’s fall event. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the meet’s CEO who talked about all things automotive and the event’s history. “We’ve been doing this,...
MOULTRIE, GA
11Alive

Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races

ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
ATLANTA, GA

