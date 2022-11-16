ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJt3W_0jCKUOLW00

Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.

Ramapo Valley Reservation was closed to the public on Tuesday as first responders from Mahwah, Bergen County, state police all searched for 41-year-old Hector Zamorano. But officials have announced that they have now called off the search.

Zamorano’s wife Maria Lucero tells News 12 New Jersey that it has been a terrifying few days. She says her husband left home Sunday morning to go for a walk. She says he often goes to the park with their 9-year-old son.

The Bergen County executive says there is security video showing Zamorano walking toward the park. But officials say that they haven’t found any evidence that he was there. He did not have a phone to ping.

Officials say that unless there is new evidence that points first responders back to the park, the search is off.

"I never imagined to be in this to be here in this situation. There are a lot of things in my mind. I feel terrible,” Lucero says.

Lucero says she and her husband came to the United States from Chile about a year ago. They have been running a painting business.

The park is some 4,000 acres. It's unclear exactly how much was searched. An official tells New 12 they covered a large portion.

Police will continue to investigate the disappearance as a missing persons case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police: 1 injured in armed home invasion in Fair Lawn

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- Police were on the scene of an armed home invasion Thursday morning in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. At least one person was hurt and police were still on the scene hours later, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.According to police, it happened just after 9 a.m. at a house on 28th Street. Three people were inside, and one suffered minor injuries. Police did not immediately say if the incident was targeted or if anything was taken. Neighbors said they were stunned something like this happened in their quiet community. "It's frightening, yeah, absolutely. As I said, I live right behind, I didn't hear anything. Our bedroom windows face that house. So I heard nothing or saw anything," a neighbor told CBS2. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.  Details about a suspect or suspects were not immediately released. 
FAIR LAWN, NJ
News 12

Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme

Police say a dentist and a town worker are tied up in a scheme that saw them sell 7,000 opioid prescriptions. They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
FARMINGDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Search For Missing Mahwah Man Ends — For Now

UPDATE: The search for a Mahwah man whose wife reported him missing over the weekend was indefinitely suspended after a fruitless two-day search of one of the area's largest parks. Authorities changed the status of the disappearance of 41-year-old Héctor Zamorano from a search-and-rescue mission to a missing person case....
MAHWAH, NJ
News 12

News 12

120K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy