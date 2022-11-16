Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday

Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.

Ramapo Valley Reservation was closed to the public on Tuesday as first responders from Mahwah, Bergen County, state police all searched for 41-year-old Hector Zamorano. But officials have announced that they have now called off the search.

Zamorano’s wife Maria Lucero tells News 12 New Jersey that it has been a terrifying few days. She says her husband left home Sunday morning to go for a walk. She says he often goes to the park with their 9-year-old son.

The Bergen County executive says there is security video showing Zamorano walking toward the park. But officials say that they haven’t found any evidence that he was there. He did not have a phone to ping.

Officials say that unless there is new evidence that points first responders back to the park, the search is off.

"I never imagined to be in this to be here in this situation. There are a lot of things in my mind. I feel terrible,” Lucero says.

Lucero says she and her husband came to the United States from Chile about a year ago. They have been running a painting business.

The park is some 4,000 acres. It's unclear exactly how much was searched. An official tells New 12 they covered a large portion.

Police will continue to investigate the disappearance as a missing persons case.