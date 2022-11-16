ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titanic exhibit shows ancient artifacts from famous ship

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

For the first time, people can now see ancient artifacts and hear the untold stories of the fate of the Titanic in New York City.

"Titanic, The Exhibition," located in Chelsea, brings offers re-creations of dining rooms and cabins where visitors can take a deep dive into the hopes of the some of the 2,000 New-York-bound dream seekers who were on the ship.

The crash of the Titanic took place 110 years ago when the ship departed from Southampton, England, to New York City. The ship sank five days later after hitting an iceberg, killing over 1,500 passengers and crew.

“You get to know the ship, the story of the people aboard, and the actual human side of the whole story of the Titanic,” said Claes-Goran Wetterholm, maritime historian and author.

Visitors can even walk through a replica hallway of one of the cabins on the ship, providing the real feel of what it was like to be a passenger.

“The most important thing about the artifacts is not what we see but what we know about them, the stories they have,” said director of Musealia Luis Ferreiro. “It’s actually like a time machine that takes us back to 1912… helps us to understand what it was to be onboard Titanic.”

There are over 200 original objects from the Titanic on display, showing how the final days were spent on the Titanic.

The exhibit is open Tuesday through Sunday, with tickets starting at $25.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

