Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Short North landmark Hubbard Bar and Grille offers modern atmosphere in historic buildingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Key gets another double-double, Ohio State beats EIU 65-43
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points, Zed Key had 10 points and 14 rebounds for his third straight double-double and Ohio State beat Eastern Illinois 65-43 on Wednesday night. Ohio State (3-0) has won its first three games in each of the last seven seasons. Sensabaugh...
Former Cleveland medical examiner to serve as interim Franklin County Coroner
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners has appointed a former Cleveland medical examiner as the acting coroner for the county. The board of commissioners on Thursday morning approved a resolution appointing Andrea McCollom to serve as the Acting Franklin County Coroner until Democrats can officially appoint one.
Judy Malinowski’s daughter hopes new documentary can lead to more law changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The documentary is an intimate look at Judy Malinowski’s last days of life and the impact her death made on her family and Ohio state laws. Back in August 2015, Malinowski’s ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her on fire. Malinowski survived for 700 days in the hospital before succumbing to her injuries, but not before she recorded testimony that would later be played in her murder trial. Her killer is now serving life in prison.
Racist, anti-semitic phrases found spray painted in Ohio State lecture hall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University school leaders and campus police quickly condemned and removed what they described as racist messaging in a lecture hall on campus. According to the police report, it happened on Monday in Hitchcock Hall. An officer found racist and white supremacist phrases. The university...
‘Praying for his recovery’: In Chillicothe, hearts are heavy while lights are bright
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Sleigh bells ring from a festive horse-drawn carriage. Lights shine brighter as the sky turns dark. This is what it's supposed to sound and look like as Chillicothe kicks off the holiday season. But this year feels different. “It's terrible, it's absolutely terrible,” said Chillcothe resident...
New busing schedule to change start times for 7 Reynoldsburg schools
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Reynoldsburg parents and teachers are upset over a new plan that will change the start time for seven schools following winter break. The district added a fifth busing tier which will allow all students to be in class five days a week. Some students have been learning remotely due to a staffing shortage of bus drivers.
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
Lighting event to go on despite deputy shot in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Volunteers working in blowing snow and bitter winds were not deterred from decorating the trees with Christmas lights 24 hours after Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot by a suspect in Ross County Thursday night. The second annual “Shine on Chillicothe” lighting could have been postponed or...
‘Unprecedented action’: CCS leaders explain reason to overhaul bus transportation mid-school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Families and students within the Columbus City Schools district are bracing for big changes to the bus transportation system. “Why now? We knew we needed to take action,” said Scott Varner, Executive Director of Student and Family Engagement. A driver shortage combined with a software...
Columbus tunnel expected to help solve sewer, basement flooding issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting in January, a massive earth boring machine will begin churning 50- feet under the city to help build a storm water tunnel that the city is required to build as part of and Ohio EPA consent order. The LOT project, or Lower Olentangy River Tunnel,...
Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street...
NCH places 5 butterfly displays around Columbus that light up when donations are made
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital is supporting pediatric patients this season with new interactive light displays in five different areas of Columbus. "Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life" is a butterfly display, that illuminates with each donation made to the hospital. The funds made go to support patients and families who can't be home for the holidays.
$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
Brutus, the dog shot in the face, recovering but family wants answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brutus the dog is home recovering, with a few added sutures and a few less teeth, after being shot in the face. It happened Monday morning at his home on Butler Avenue. His owner, Heather Mitchell, says her son was home sick from school and heard the gunshots. One of those bullets went right through Brutus’ jaw.
CCS changing all bus routes for students after winter break
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced on Monday it will be making major changes to its busing system after winter break. Starting Jan. 3, 2023, nearly every student who rides a yellow bus will likely have a new bus driver, new pick-up and drop-off times and/or a new bus stop location.
Facing fines, lawsuit, father of slain Kirkersville Police Chief takes down 'thin blue line' flag
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After a months-long legal battle, Tom Disario has taken down the flag that he says honored his late son, Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario, who was killed in the line of duty in May 2017. In May of 2022, Disario received a letter from the...
'One of the world’s greatest aviators': Community remembers Hilliard man killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Holden, co-owner of SkyVista Aviation in Marysville says he worked alongside Curt Rowe for over 10 years, and said the entire aviation industry has heavy hearts over the news of Rowe’s passing. “Curt will be sorely missed here in Ohio both with the Civil...
Additional settlements reached 'in principle' in 10 wrongful death lawsuits against Husel, Mount Carmel
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorneys representing the families of former Mount Carmel patients say they have reached settlements “in principle” in 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed against Dr. William Husel and Mount Carmel Health System. Official documents are expected to be presented in probate court. Husel was acquitted...
'I'm so grateful': Pickerington woman celebrates 100th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Virginia was born Oct. 27, 1922, and this year she celebrated an amazing birthday milestone – 100 years!. Virginia is a resident at StoryPoint, a senior living community in Pickerington. To help her have a special day, residents and staff organized for more than 100 birthday cards to be delivered to her.
10TV
Columbus, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0