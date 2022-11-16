Read full article on original website
North Marion wins thriller to advance to AA semis, 13-12
SPENCER, W.Va. (WV News) — After making the long drive to Spencer to take on the undefeated Roane County Raiders, the North Marion Huskies made just enough big plays Friday to come away with a 13-12 victory and advance to the Class AA state semifinals on the road at Independence.
Bulldogs slay Dragons, punch ticket to state semifinals
CAMERON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a game that will be remembered for its conditions as much as for its result, Doddridge County football took to the road Friday and came home with its fourth spot in the Class A state semifinals in the past five years. The 11th-seeded...
Hurricane moves into Class AAA semifinals over George Washington, 56-28
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Mondrell Dean ran 11 times for 130 yards and four touchdowns Friday night to lead No. 4 seed Hurricane to a 56-28 victory against No. 5 George Washington in the Class AAA playoff quarterfinals, earning the program’s first-ever berth in the state semifinals. The Redskins...
Third time the charm for Independence against Fairmont Senior
COAL CITY, W.Va. — Led by a defense and specials teams unit that recovered two fumbles and interpreted two passes, No. 2 Independence became the first Class AA team to defeat No. 7 Fairmont Senior since the 2019 semifinals, ousting the visiting Polar Bears 42-7 Friday evening in the Class AA quarterfinals in Coal City.
Snow squall, sudden ice snarl North Central West Virginia traffic
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 50 non-injury traffic accidents were reported to Harrison/Taylor 911 dispatchers during a three-hour span Friday evening because of a snow squall that passed through North Central West Virginia and created treacherous road conditions. Most of those traffic accidents were reported in the Bridgeport/Clarksburg,...
A great run for a great cause
The 13th annual Turkey Trot in Shinnston, presented by Tenmile Land, is set for Thursday — Thanksgiving Day. This 5K is a dandy. Last year, the event had 574 participants, with 267 males and 307 females. Tyler Hayes (15 minutes, 38.17 seconds) and Claudia Moore (19:45.05) were flying in winning the male and female divisions.
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Pancake Fundraiser, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Stealey United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 521 Milford Street, Clarksburg. Serving pancakes (buttermilk, buckwheat, chocolate chip and blueberry), sausage and drinks.
