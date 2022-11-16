Read full article on original website
Experts make their picks for WVU-Kansas State
West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) is down to their final two games, finishing out their home slate this weekend. The Mountaineers will take on No. 15 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2), a team that currently has a shot to make the Big 12 Championship Game with two more wins. Las Vegas currently has the Wildcats as a touchdown (or so) favorite in this game, but what are the expectations from the computers and pundits? EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
CBS Sports
How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Kansas State 7-3; West Virginia 4-6 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Neal Brown previews the Kansas State Wildcats
West Virginia will have their final home game of the 2022 football season today. The Mountaineers are welcoming No. 17 Kansas State to town in another Big 12 Conference matchup. As he does every week, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown took some time at the start of his weekly press conference to preview the upcoming opponent. Watch the video above for three minutes of Brown previewing all three sides of the ball for the Wildcats.
swishappeal.com
Big 12 update: Kansas State Wildcats pick up conference’s first big win
Expectations were tempered for the Kansas State Wildcats (RV, three points) entering this season after it was announced that star center Ayoka Lee would be out due to knee surgery. But wow did they secure a big win Thursday night. Oklahoma transfer Gabby Gregory scored the Wildcats’ final six points...
Kansas State Collegian
This week in history (1998): The 30 year drought comes to an end
In the 1990s, Kansas State had one of the most successful programs in college football. The team won 87 of 118 games played, ranking 12th for most wins by a college football program that decade. They also reached 11 bowl games in a row from 1993 to 2003. Unfortunately, the...
What Jerome Tang is saying ahead of Kansas State vs. Kansas City & appearance in the Cayman Islands Classic
This is what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang is saying ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming game against Kansas City and the Cayman Islands Classic. On his thoughts about the Cal win after reviewing the film…. “I thought defensively we were very good the first 20 minutes except for maybe...
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'
Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
CBS Sports
Watch Kansas State vs. UMKC: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The Kansas State Wildcats will take on the UMKC Kangaroos at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. K-State beat the California Golden Bears 63-54 last week. Forward Keyontae Johnson and guard Markquis Nowell were among the main...
KVOE
High School Football plays down to Final 4
It’s down to the final 4 for High School football play-offs. Two area schools will be in action Friday night. Waverly hosts Cunningham in a 6-man semi-final. Kickoff is set for 6 pm. Burlingame hosts Little River in 8-Man Division I. Kickoff is set for 6 pm. The winners...
Wamego to battle the Bullpups on the precipice of history
On Friday night, Wamego will take the field looking to do something that no team in Red Raider history has ever accomplished. Punch a ticket to a state championship game, and earn the right to play for the title of best team in Class 4A. Standing in their way is...
Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
Increased law enforcement present at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 officials told KSNT 27 News additional personnel will be on hand Wednesday at Topeka West High School. According to Dr. Aarion Gray, the school received a report of a threatening social media post and out of an abundance of caution increased the law enforcement presence this morning. The matter is […]
Ft. Riley apache helicopter instructor pilot purchases Abilene golf course
Last Thursday, Evan and Annette Wilson sold the property containing the local golf course in Abilene to Brian Slaughter, who plans on keeping and adding to the course and fitness options. With a bevy of plans for the property, Slaughter said he aims to open the golf course in the spring or early summer of 2023, with renovations to the course beginning in the spring. The fitness area will remain open. The business is titled Abilene Golf and Fitness, LLC.
KVOE
With plans moving forward for a hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia, downtown may see hotel-only concept
Can Emporia have two convention centers in town? According to Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods, the answer is yes — if they are placed in the right areas. Next question: will Emporia have two convention centers? That answer hinges on a potential hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia and longstanding plans for the so-called Breckenridge Hotel and Convention Center downtown, which may well be halted if the property sells and new ownership moves in a different direction. Woods tells KVOE News Emporia will draw conventions to town based on assets, and a lot of those tourist attractions or “anchors” are downtown.
Manhattan-Ogden Schools superintendent to retire
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade has announced his upcoming retirement. USD 383 Director of Communications and School Safety Michele Jones confirms Wade will retire as of June 30, 2023. Wade became the superintendent of USD 383 in 2016 after taking over for Bob Shannon. He had previously served as superintendent for […]
WIBW
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
Little Russia Chili Parlor opens in former Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The diner that fed Topekans for 100 years has reopened its doors under new leadership. In May of 2022 Porubsky’s Deli closed unceremoniously after decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles. A soft launch this week saw the historic diner reopen as the Little Russia Chili Parlor. The diner will be […]
247Sports
