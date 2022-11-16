West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) is down to their final two games, finishing out their home slate this weekend. The Mountaineers will take on No. 15 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2), a team that currently has a shot to make the Big 12 Championship Game with two more wins. Las Vegas currently has the Wildcats as a touchdown (or so) favorite in this game, but what are the expectations from the computers and pundits? EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO