Jamestown, ND

One injured in Barnes County rollover crash

(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
Man rescued after being trapped in grain bin in Colgate

STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 11:40 AM Wednesday, Traill County dispatch received a 911 call of a 21-year-old man trapped in a grain bin in Colgate. Hope Fire and Ambulance, along with Page Fire and Ambulance, Sanford Paramedics, Steele County Sheriff and Steele County Emergency management responded, along with the farmer and employees.
Wind and Icy roads causing hazardous conditions across the region

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Windy conditions and Icy roads are causing hasardous driving conditions in the region. Photos shared with Valley News Live show a Jackknifed semi on I-94 near Jamestown. Another Video shows a semi completely tipped over on I-94 near New Salem. As snow and blowing...
Two Face Drug Related Charges In Barnes County

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two men face felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance charges following a drug bust on October 22nd in Valley City. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers checked on a vehicle that was running idle for an extended period of...
North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - A Litchville, North Dakota man will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jeremy Wayne Heinrich was convicted of a Class AA Felony on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, the offenses occurred against a female under...
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people are hurt following a major chain-reaction crash along I-94 near Jamestown. Authorities say it all started when a semi jack-knifed along the interstate around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. A trooper went to the scene of the crash, put on their...
Martin Family Continues Giving Back Through “Gifts from Gretchyn”

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After welcoming a new child earlier this year, it didn’t take long for Amber Martin and her family to get back to giving back to the community. “Gifts From Gretchyn” was formed in 2020 in the memory of Martin’s daughter Gretchyn, who passed away...
