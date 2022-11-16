From getting ghosted after what seemed like a flawless date, to loving someone who’s already in a relationship, we’ve both trudged through the minefield of disappointments that is modern dating. As best friends navigating the pitfalls together, we have had a front row seat to each other’s desires and dreams for relationships, as well as the tears of frustration that often follow.In dating, we can all feel thwarted by our own past mistakes, difficult exes, and heartbreak. Meanwhile, we have to steer ourselves through a barrage of conflicting advice: putting yourself out there versus playing hard to get; baring...

19 MINUTES AGO