Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
The team that could stand between UGA and repeating as National Champions
Action network college football writer Brett McMurphy joined Dukes & Bell to talk about who could be the final four in the college football playoff and the one team that could stand in the way of UGA repeating as national champions.
Alabama kicker commit Conor Talty breaks record
Alabama kicker commitment talks about his record breaking senior season, the play of Will Reichard and notes a few other schools who continued recruiting him after the summer decision.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The one factor that could convince Lane Kiffin to take the Auburn job
Over the last two weeks, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been a popular name among Auburn fans as the replacement for Bryan Harsin, who was relieved of his duties on Oct. 31. Auburn athletic director John Cohen and Auburn University President Dr. Christopher Roberts has kept their list...
Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team
The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week
Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
Charles Barkley reveals his top candidate for the vacant Auburn job
It has been two-and-a-half weeks since Auburn University elected to part with head football coach Bryan Harsin. With a story of that magnitude rocking Auburn athletics, it is strange that former Auburn Basketball star and current NBA analyst Charles Barkley has stayed quiet. He finally shared his thoughts on the...
Former Alabama Quarterback Wants To See Major Change To SEC Scheduling
For years, the second-to-last week of the regular season was cupcake time for SEC teams. Every program would play an easy non-conference game on the weekend prior to rivalry week. It was a practice that drew plenty of criticism, and led the league to change its scheduling practices. Now, there...
SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles
Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
5-star quarterback, LSU target sets commitment date
DJ Lagway is a 2024 five-star, 6-foot-2, 225-pound quarterback from Willis, Texas, where he plays for Willis High School. He started in eight games for the Willis Wildkats as he threw for 2,081 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Wildkats finished their season 5-5 and failed to make the playoffs.
Coaching search update: The latest on Kiffin, long shot rumors
There has been plenty of talk over the last two weeks since Bryan Harsin’s dismissal as Auburn’s head coach. However, most of the chatter has been speculation, and no candidates have emerged as legitimate candidates. That appears to be changing, as the College Football regular season is beginning...
A brief history of Auburn Head Coach hires and how the new era of CFB changes this years hire
The Tigers look to hire a coach and it needs to finish soon to stay competitive.
Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying
Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
2023 recruiting rankings with a month until the early signing period
As the middle of November is now upon us, we have just over a month to go until the early signing period kicks off. The early signing period begins on Dec. 21 and comes to a close just before Christmas Eve on Dec. 23. The regular signing period will start on Feb. 1 and doesn’t close until Apr. 1, 2023.
