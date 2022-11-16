Those who watched last week's WWE SmackDown will remember that Bray Wyatt ended up meeting LA Knight in a backstage segment, and though it started out cordial (at least on Wyatt's side), Knight would end up telling Wyatt where to stick his friendship and ended up getting a headbutt from Wyatt as a result. Tonight Wyatt apologized for giving into his darker side, and it looked like Knight was going to accept the apology, but that was just a ruse. Knight would end up slapping Wyatt and saying they were even, which Wyatt accepted, but then when he offered his hand in respect Knight got in another shot, setting fire to any potential friendship and igniting a feud with Wyatt in the process.

10 HOURS AGO