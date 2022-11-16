Read full article on original website
Injured ROH Champion Returns on AEW Rampage
Anticipation is high for tomorrow's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, but AEW still had a surprise or two up its sleeve ahead of the big event. Tonight's AEW Rampage featured a big return about midway through the night, and it all happened because of a heel turn from Athena. Athena would win her match against Madison Rayne but then would punch the referee and then locked Rayne in a submission, only letting go when Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez came out to the ring and made her surprise return from injury.
WWE's LA Knight Just Ignited a Bray Wyatt Feud on SmackDown
Those who watched last week's WWE SmackDown will remember that Bray Wyatt ended up meeting LA Knight in a backstage segment, and though it started out cordial (at least on Wyatt's side), Knight would end up telling Wyatt where to stick his friendship and ended up getting a headbutt from Wyatt as a result. Tonight Wyatt apologized for giving into his darker side, and it looked like Knight was going to accept the apology, but that was just a ruse. Knight would end up slapping Wyatt and saying they were even, which Wyatt accepted, but then when he offered his hand in respect Knight got in another shot, setting fire to any potential friendship and igniting a feud with Wyatt in the process.
WWE Hall of Famer Has Great News Regarding Battle With Chronic Disease
Jake "The Snake" Roberts alerted fans back in late 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, explaining that there wasn't enough oxygen reaching his bloodstream. However, the WWE Hall of Famer popped up on Twitter on Wednesday night with the excellent news that he no longer requires oxygen supplementation and will finally be back at AEW starting this week. Roberts became a consistent character on AEW television in early 2020 as Lance Archer's manager.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Should Complete These Quests ASAP
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue the open-world trend of Pokemon Arceus, a concept which is still relatively new for Pokemon games. As such, the vastness of Scarlet and Violet beg the question: What should players do first? Fortunately, the game is essentially divided up into three different "questlines" of sorts, and based on what that division amounts to and what rewards players get for completing the various tasks asked of them, it's pretty easy to pick out which quests players should tackle right away.
Keke Palmer Cast in New Movie From Hawkeye Director
After standout performances in Lightyear and Nope earlier this year, audiences are definitely excited to see what Keke Palmer does next. The fan-favorite actress has reportedly found one of her next projects, a new action comedy dubbed Moxie. According to new reports, Palmer is attached to star in the upcoming film, which will be directed by Bert, one half of the Hawkeye directing duo Bert and Bertie. Palmer will also produce the project, which will be written by Hawkeye and Werewolf by Night's Heather Quinn. Peter Lawson and Kate Churchill are also set to produce.
