Delaware Water Gap, PA

Comment period opens for new salt shed at Chado Farm in Delaware Water Gap rec area

By Bruce A. Scruton, New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
 3 days ago
WALPACK — The National Park Service has opened a 30-day public comment period on its plans to replace an old salt storage facility with the Chado Farm maintenance complex on Flatbrook Walpack Road, County Route 615.

The public can review and comment on the designs for the new facility and the agreement with the New Jersey Historic Preservation Office until Dec. 6 at parkplanning.nps.gov/DEWA_Salt_Storage_Facility.

Officials with the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area said project planning will continue into next fall with construction, depending on funding, occurring between April and October 2024.

The new shed would replace the existing salt storage shed, which has not been used since 2016, with a modern salt storage facility which guards against environmental impacts at the Chado Farm maintenance complex.

The current salt storage shed is in poor condition and was taken out of service in 2016 because of operational issues, lack of storage capacity and environmental damage due to salt runoff. Because the shed is too small and structurally unsound, it can't be modified. The replacement would be just to the northeast of the existing shed.

Because the Chado shed is unusable, the park's road crews in New Jersey must travel up to 33 miles to the Pennsylvania salt storage facility near Dingmans Ferry in empty, unloaded plow trucks to be refilled.

Bill Tagye, Chief of Facility Management at the park, said that could be up to an hour from the most distant points on the New Jersey side of the Delaware River. "After reloading salt into the truck, the plow driver returns on the same route, resulting in a round trip total of nearly 2 ½ hours" he said. “Replacing the Chado Farm salt storage shed would reduce travel distances, staff time, fuel costs and natural resource impacts while increasing efficiency, response time, and safety including access for residents.”

Leading up to the decision, the park explored three possible options: retrofitting the existing salt shed; retrofitting the existing Lower Barn for salt storage; and constructing a new salt storage building.

The third option was chosen because as best because it improves safety of salt loading and snow plowing operations, minimizes natural resource and visitor experience impacts, improves efficiency of park operations and has better sustainability and lower maintenance costs.

Demolition of the current unused storage shed would be an "adverse effect" to the entire Chado Farm complex under the National Historic Preservation Act and the complex is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

To mitigate that adverse effect, the NPS has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the New Jersey Historic Preservation Office which outlines conditions under which the park could remove the shed and build the new storage facility. The agreement includes thorough documentation of the salt shed and both the Upper and Lower Chado Barns, including existing conditions of all three buildings, their interiors, exteriors and settings within the landscape and short written historical reports for each resource.

The documentation will include laser three-dimensional historic structure scanning for the Upper and Lower Chado Barns. An article explaining the 3D process can be viewed at: bit.ly/3UVZD9I.

New Jersey Herald

New Jersey Herald

