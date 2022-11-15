Georgia maintains No. 1 spot in third College Football Playoff rankings release

For the first time this season there was no change at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. No. 1 Georgia maintains its position in Tuesday's release after taking over the the top spot from Tennessee.

The rest of the top five teams remain the same with Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan following the Bulldogs. TCU holds down the No. 4 position after an impressive win at Texas with Tennessee next.

The changes come at No. 6 where LSU moves up one place after Oregon's shocking home loss to Washington . Southern California, Alabama and Clemson also improve one spot behind the Tigers.

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) and defensive lineman Tramel Walthour (90) celebrate after sacking Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Brianna Paciorka, USA TODAY Network

Utah grabs the No. 10 spot, helped by losses from UCLA and Mississippi, which were both just outside the top 10 last week.

No. 20 Central Florida leads all teams from the Group of Five. The highest-ranked champion from those leagues earns an automatic berth in one of the New Year's Six bowl games, likely the Cotton Bowl. The Knights beat No. 21 Tulane last week and already hold a win against No. 25 Cincinnati, giving them the inside track to the American Athletic championship game.

With the addition of No. 23 Oregon State, the Pac-12 has the most representatives in the rankings with six. The SEC is next with five teams all of which are in the top 14. The Big 12 has four teams and then the American, ACC and Big Ten have three apiece.

The final ranking of the committee will take place Dec. 4, and the top four teams will earn spots in the playoff. The semifinals will be played at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

College Football Playoff committee Top 25

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. TCU (10-0)

5. Tennessee (9-1)

6. LSU (8-2)

7. Southern California (9-1)

8. Alabama (8-2)

9. Clemson (9-1)

10. Utah (8-2)

11. Penn State (8-2)

12. Oregon (8-2)

13. North Carolina (9-1)

14. Mississippi (8-2)

15. Kansas State (7-3)

16. UCLA (8-2)

17. Washington (8-2)

18. Notre Dame (7-3)

19. Florida State (7-3)

20. Central Florida (8-2)

21. Tulane (8-2)

22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. Oregon State (7-3)

24. North Carolina State (7-3)

25. Cincinnati (8-2)

