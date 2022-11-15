ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood finds himself in bottom 4 after Blake Shelton saves Rowan Grace

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
Even with 22 seasons under his belt, Blake Shelton can still find himself between a rock and a hard place on “The Voice.”

Shelton was forced to choose between country stalwart Bryce Leatherwood and pop wunderkind Rowan Grace during the first round of live eliminations Tuesday night. Team Blake singers Brayden Lape and bodie advanced to next week’s live show after earning the highest number of votes on their team.

Shelton said he was not prepared to make the tough decision of choosing which vocalist to keep on his team.

“I’ve gone over this, over and over in my mind,” Shelton said. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and I couldn’t figure out who was going to be the two to go through and who was going to be standing here… so I wasn’t really able to figure out ahead of time who it was going to be.”

In the end, Shelton chose to save Grace, leaving Leatherwood to compete for the wildcard Instant Save, which allows the bottom four contestants to compete for the last remaining spot in the top 13.

Here’s what else happened during Tuesday’s episode.

'The Voice': Blake Shelton declares singer front-runner after 'solid' Olivia Newton-John cover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yaD4_0jCKTxlO00
Shelton was forced to choose between country stalwart Bryce Leatherwood and pop wunderkind Rowan Grace during the first round of live eliminations Tuesday night. Trae Patton, NBC

Gwen Stefani gets emotional during final knockout on 'The Voice,' says she's had 'fun' with singers

Camila Cabello empathizes with bottom 2 singers

Soul-folk powerhouse Morgan Myles and alternative pop singer Devix sailed into the next round of the competition after securing the top two spots on Team Camila with America’s vote.

Coach Camila Cabello was left to choose between singers Eric Who and Kate Kalvach, a situation that reminded “The X Factor” alum of her reality-television past.

“I know what it’s like to be in this spot. You feel like this might be the end of the path, and it’s completely not,” Cabello told Who and Kalvach. “Your talent brings so much joy to so many people. There’s a reason that you got this far in the competition.”

Cabello chose to save Who from elimination, sending Kalvach into the bottom four.

Team Legend singer Sasha Hurtado also found herself on the chopping block after teammates Omar Jose Cardona, Parajita Bastola and Kim Cruse advanced to next week’s live show. On Team Gwen, Kevin Hawkins joined the Instant Save bunch after singers Kique, Alyssa Witrado and Justin Aaron clinched spots on coach Gwen Stefani’s team.

'The Voice': Camila Cabello steals Team Blake singer – with a marriage proposal?!

'You three broke me': Blake Shelton says he's 'quitting' after his singers perform on 'The Voice'

Which coach's singer won Instant Save?

During the wildcard Instant Save round, each of the bottom four contestants perform a song in an attempt to earn the confidence of fans at home. The singer who gets the highest number of votes secures the Instant Save and avoids elimination.

Leatherwood delivered an earnest performance of “Let Me Down Easy” by Billy Currington , while Kalvach and Hurtado left their hearts on the stage with passionate covers of “When I Look at You” by Miley Cyrus and Sia’s “Elastic Heart,” respectively.

Hawkins brought the house down with his soulful rendition of Childish Gambino's “Redbone” and was moved to tears by the end of the performance.

“The room is exploding. That was so incredible,” Stefani said. “Just seeing you so emotional, you’re just an incredible artist all around.”

However, it was Team Blake that scored a victory when Leatherwood won the Instant Save, sending Hawkins, Kalvach and Hurtado home.

'The Voice': Camila Cabello holds onto singer who doesn't know 'how good he is'

'The Voice': John Legend nabs Ohio singer Ian Harrison following Battle Rounds elimination

