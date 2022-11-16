Read full article on original website
Rollover crash on US-20 near Ucon
IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 315 near Ucon. The crash occurred Thursday morning at around 7:28 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 19-year-old male driver from Idaho Falls was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup and towing a small enclosed trailer, heading eastbound.
Idaho Falls man stabs woman, leads officers on pursuit, says sheriff’s office
The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. EastIdahoNews.com is looking into this story and will bring you more details as they become available. On Nov. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:09 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of 900 East...
Multiple crashes reported on I-15, police ask drivers to use caution in winter weather
BLACKFOOT — Police are on the scene of multiple crashes on I-15 near Blackfoot. Falling snow and slick roads contributed to the wrecks and Idaho State Police asks all drivers to use caution. The latest road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department can be found here. Check out live...
Police: Local man facing felony charges for threatening three people with BB gun
POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man faces multiple felony aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened three people with a BB gun. Marcello Hulian Bravo, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Pocatello police were dispatched to a business on the 1200 block of Wright Avenue for the report of a...
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents
Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
Idaho Falls man sentenced to 35 year for escape, eluding and shooting at police
District Judge Bruce L. Pickett sentenced Peter Andrew Lewis to a unified sentence of 35 years in prison Wednesday. The post Idaho Falls man sentenced to 35 year for escape, eluding and shooting at police appeared first on Local News 8.
Man charged after allegedly putting pregnant woman into chokehold, beating her while driving
REXBURG — A 24-year-old has been charged after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in the car while driving, then saying he did not care if she died. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Rexburg Police Department, on Nov. 9 at 10:10 p.m., an officer got a call in regards to an active domestic violence situation.
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
Blackfoot man faces charge of kidnapping
A Blackfoot man has been charged with kidnapping after he reportedly ambushed a woman at her apartment and locked her inside. The victim told Blackfoot police officers that she was returning home at 3 a.m. Sunday when Skyler Smith, 37, grabbed her outside her apartment, took her phone and forced her inside. She said he prevented her from leaving or calling 911.
City of Blackfoot boil advisory has been lifted
BLACKFOOT— A boil advisory that’s been in place since last week in Blackfoot has now been lifted. In a news release on Friday, city of Blackfoot officials wrote they had been authorized by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to lift the boil order. The boil order went...
Law enforcement holds town hall to address concerns over crime rates, fentanyl and school shootings
IDAHO FALLS – Local law enforcement held a town hall Thursday night at Eagle Rock Middle School to address crime in eastern Idaho and take questions from the public. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryan Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho State Police Captain Chris Weadick and Bonneville County Prosector Randy Neal answered questions and discussed hot-button issues like the fentanyl crisis, the increase in the local homeless population and the growing population of Idaho Falls.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam alert
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has been taking multiple reports lately regarding a phone scam targeting our area where suspects are soliciting money from victims to avoid arrest. The post Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam alert appeared first on Local News 8.
East Idaho Eats: Satisfy your Mexican craving at Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – For the last four years, Sweeto Burrito at 2090 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls has been a staple for burrito and salad lovers. The menu includes 18 items and its signature item, the sweeto burrito — from which the restaurant gets its name — is the most popular. It comes with sweet, shredded pork, rice, black beans, a blend of three cheeses, salsa and cilantro ranch. Other items include the smoked chicken salad and the sweetest sidekick dessert, a cheesecake-like pastry with deep fried cream cheese filling sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and smothered in raspberry drizzle.
East Idaho woman sentenced to probation after fleeing with child to Alabama
Sarah Stanley, a Victor resident, was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation in Teton County District Court on November 15th by 7th District Judge Joel Tingey after submitting a guilty plea to felony custodial interference. Stanley was far from remorseful, only angry, when given the chance to speak directly prior to Tingey handing down his sentence. "There is no due process in this case," said Stanley. "This court stole my...
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
Man arrested for murder after BYU-Idaho grad is found dead in Georgia
ROME, Georgia — A recent Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate was stabbed to death over the weekend in northwestern Georgia. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, died from multiple stab wounds, according to Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles. Brandon Christopher Risner, 21, was booked into the Floyd County...
