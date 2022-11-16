Read full article on original website
Fire knocks out electronics at Wayne County Nursing Home
A fire in the business office caused minor damage, but the suppression system flooded electronics.
New fast-food restaurant proposed for eastern Onondaga County on site of former fire station
Manlius, N.Y. – A Syracuse-based restaurant group wants to put a new, drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant where the village’s former fire station sits now. The old Manlius fire station on Stickley Drive would be demolished and a new building constructed, said Mike Decker, the village’s code enforcement officer.
NewsChannel 36
Accident on Route 13 Briefly Blocks Traffic
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- An accident on Route 13 near Crom Link Rd. between an oil tanker and passenger car briefly stopped traffic in both directions Friday afternoon. Two individuals who were inside the car said no one was seriously hurt as a result of the accident and an ambulance that came to the scene left without a patient.
13 WHAM
Wyoming County gets early blast of winter
Attica, N.Y. — By noon Friday, brothers Luke and Seth Conlin had already shoveled out their driveway four times. “I shoveled this morning at 5 a.m. and I went sledding, which didn’t quite work," Luke said. “I just fell into the snow”. “We don’t normally get this...
13 WHAM
Pedestrian struck and killed in Macedon
Macedon, N.Y. (WHAM) - Police in Macedon are investigating a fatal crash. They say a person was struck by a vehicle and killed on Route 31 just after 8 p.m. Friday. There is no information on the driver at this time. 13WHAM News will update this story as more information...
yourdailylocal.com
NYSP Troopers Ready to Assist Western NY Residents During Winter Storm
CANANDAIGUA, NY – State Police in Western New York are prepared to assist residents and local law enforcement agencies during the winter storm. State Troopers have over 3 dozen emergency vehicles consisting of UTVs, snowmobiles, and four-wheel drive vehicles, able to assist citizens if they find themselves stranded. These assets have already been moved and are in place at strategic locations throughout Erie and Niagara Counties.
Shots fired in Roberts Elementary School parking lot in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shots were fired in the parking lot of Roberts Elementary School, along the 700 block of Glenwood Ave. according to Syracuse Police Department. Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18, many shell casings were found in the parking lot of the elementary school, which is part of the Syracuse City […]
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man facing multiple charges after early morning Seneca County burglaries
COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.
Monroe County has the most flu cases in upstate New York
Flu numbers continue to rise in Monroe County and statewide.
Southport Teen, Elmira man, identified as bodies from Cherrywood Manor
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking […]
13 WHAM
Highland Park to get new bathrooms, electrical upgrades
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that work is beginning on improvements at Highland Park. Work will include underground electrical improvements and new bathrooms. The electrical improvement project will provide direct electrical hookups for vendors during festival season and saves tax dollars by eliminating the...
Two found dead in Southside parking lot
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has reported the deaths of two individuals found inside a vehicle in Elmira Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was found inside the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Elmira’s Southside around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The vehicle was located in the back of the complex, […]
WKTV
Commercial vehicles banned on portions of Thruway as lake-effect snow pummels some parts of NY
With some parts of New York getting hammered with lake-effect snow and near-zero visibility in some spots on Thursday, the New York State Thruway Authority is issuing a temporary commercial truck ban. Starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday until further notice, commercial vehicles cannot travel on the Thruway between exit...
Man killed after being hit by car in Brighton
Brighton Police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck near Meridian Center Blvd. at around 6:55 p.m.
13 WHAM
Man hit and killed by school bus in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have identified a man hit by a school bus and killed Thursday morning. Officers responded around 7:15 a.m. to Ontario Bus Inc. on Lexington Avenue, where Michael Rivoly, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said Rivoly, an employee of the bus company, was...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
LAND DONATION SECURES OVER 1,000 FEET OF SENECA LAKE SHORELINE
The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has received a donation of 30 acres with 1,080 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Seneca Lake in the town of Fayette, Seneca County. Located three miles south of Geneva, the property is a gift from the estate of Robert Kriss who passed away in 2021. Robert was a resident of Geneva who enjoyed outdoor recreation and had deep concerns about the natural environment.
State Police arrest 2 people in Owasco robbery
OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police have arrested two people in Cayuga County. On Wednesday, November 16, State Police responded to a residence in the town of Owasco, in Cayuga County, for a report of a Home Invasion Robbery. State Police investigators developed information on the possible location of the first suspect and when Troopers […]
Truck drivers make final push to leave WNY before NYS Thruway closures
There is now already less traffic on the New York State Thruway than normal now that commercial drivers are not allowed on the thruway between Rochester and the Pennsylvania state line.
13 WHAM
Man accused of stealing UTV, riding on SUNY Geneseo campus
Geneseo, N.Y. — A Livingston County man allegedly stole a utility terrain vehicle and was caught riding it on the SUNY Geneseo campus. Deputies responded to Riverside Drive in Geneseo around 3:15 a.m. Nov. 6 after a homeowner reported someone drove away with his UTV. Neal Dehmler, 57, of...
13 WHAM
Park Avenue rape suspect pleads not guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of raping one woman and attempting to rape three others in the Park Avenue neighborhood pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in City Court. Hayden Cypressi, 26, is charged with rape for an Aug. 27 incident in the area of South Goodman Street and Park Avenue.
