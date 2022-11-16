Penn State moves up three spots to No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season have arrived and Penn State finds itself higher than the previous week for the second week in a row. The team is 8-2 overall, 5-2 in the Big Ten and finds itself on its way to a 10-win season for the first time since 2019.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 11 by the College Football Playoff selection committee in the rankings revealed Tuesday night.

They’re three spots higher than last week when they came in at No. 14. The ranking comes a few days after the Nittany Lions shut out the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions have already faced two teams that were in the initial Top 25 — the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes — and are unlikely to play another by the end of the regular season.

Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State were the only Big Ten teams ranked this week with Illinois falling out.

Neither of the team’s two remaining opponents — Rutgers and Michigan State — were in the Top 25. The Nittany Lions will head on the road Saturday to take on the Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff rankings

(Nov. 15, 2022)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

18. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. NC State

25. Cincinnati