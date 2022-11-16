ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State moves up three spots to No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

By Jon Sauber
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAKcg_0jCKTUMR00

The third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season have arrived and Penn State finds itself higher than the previous week for the second week in a row. The team is 8-2 overall, 5-2 in the Big Ten and finds itself on its way to a 10-win season for the first time since 2019.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 11 by the College Football Playoff selection committee in the rankings revealed Tuesday night.

They’re three spots higher than last week when they came in at No. 14. The ranking comes a few days after the Nittany Lions shut out the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions have already faced two teams that were in the initial Top 25 — the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes — and are unlikely to play another by the end of the regular season.

Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State were the only Big Ten teams ranked this week with Illinois falling out.

Neither of the team’s two remaining opponents — Rutgers and Michigan State — were in the Top 25. The Nittany Lions will head on the road Saturday to take on the Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff rankings

(Nov. 15, 2022)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

18. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. NC State

25. Cincinnati

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. State College, Pa. — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Altoona, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Penns Valley Area High School football team will have a game with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School on November 18, 2022, 15:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALTOONA, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
5K+
Followers
233
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy