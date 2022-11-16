Read full article on original website
Related
Man Busted With Faux Oxy Manufactured With Fentanyl In Maryland Gets Prison Without Parole
A Maryland man will spend years behind bars without the possibility of parole following his sentencing for possession of fentanyl in large quantities, officials announced. Owings resident Harold Bernard Gross pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume and received a mandatory prison sentence of five years, according to the sheriff’s office.
6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
WBIR
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Knoxville, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department stopped a man that was wanted out of Ohio, according to a Facebook post from KPD. On Thursday, at around 11:50 a.m., KPD stopped a car on Fifth Avenue for a seat belt violation. According to the arrest report, KPD said a man inside the car, identified as Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, told officers his name was "Gregory Chism." Police said Austin claimed he didn't have an ID on him and gave them conflicting information about his age and birthday.
Virginia man maintained cocaine, heroin “stash house” for Danville drug ring
A Virginia man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for his role in a Danville drug ring. But when it came time to sentence him, prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed over whether he was a hardened career offender or a man caught up in circumstances beyond his control.
Massachusets men face trial on murder charges in Michigan linked to deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
Two workers at the New England Compounding Center connected to a deadly countrywide fungal meningitis outbreak face trial on 2nd-degree murder charges.
Wisconsin's Most Wanted has $100K bond posted by convicted drug dealer
Kenneth Twyman is Wisconsin's Most Wanted and could be released from jail after a convicted drug dealer posted his bail of more than $100,000.
Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jeremy Crumbley, also known as “Memphis,” 30, of Memphis, Tennessee, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 25, 2018, Crumbley sold over 9 grams of fentanyl for $1,150 to a confidential informant in a Kanawha City alley in Charleston.
Tennessee Supreme Court strikes down law mandating life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders
In a 21-page opinion, Tennessee's Supreme Court ruled against a state law mandating life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders. The decision was made with a 3-2 majority opinion.
Indiana woman sent to prison for bank fraud and identity theft in Beckley and Beaver
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The US Department of Justice with the Southern District of WV reported today, November 16, 2022, an Indiana woman was sentenced to prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in the Beckley and Beaver areas. Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, was sentenced to two years and six months […]
Missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery's stepmother pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate
Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges and will cooperate with prosecutors who have charged her husband with murder.
St. Tammany deputies collar 147 drug suspects over last 3 months
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has been busy taking illegal narcotics and weapons off the streets – 147 felony and misdemeanor arrests and 28 illegal guns seized.
Man accused of Charleston, West Virginia, murder pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of murder in Kanawha County has pleaded not guilty in court. Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, pleading not guilty to charges of First Degree Murder and Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the […]
Mississippi man arrested after allegedly stealing plane, threat to crash into Walmart dies in federal custody
A Mississippi man who allegedly stole a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart died in federal custody on Monday afternoon, according to officials.
WKYC
Ohio House bill would make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swatting calls could lead to a harsher punishment in the state of Ohio. House Bill 462, introduced in October 2021, would make swatting calls a second-degree felony. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
Massachusetts police release photo of masked suspect in manhunt for Martha's Vineyard bank robbers
Police in Martha's Vineyard have released a photo of a suspect they believe was involved along with two other people in an armed bank robbery on Thursday.
meigsindypress.com
Hall and Nelson Sentenced for Murder
POMEROY, Ohio – Two men will be spending the rest of their lives in prison for the murder of Kane Roush. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces on November 14, 2022, Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, West Virginia, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, West Virginia and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia were each sentenced for their roles in the murder of Kane Roush, 25, of Pomeroy, Ohio on April 4, 2021.
Martha's Vineyard armed suspects remain at large after robbing bank, tying up employees
A trio of armed robbers walked into a Martha's Vineyard bank on Thursday morning, tied up employees, then fled the scene in a stolen car, authorities said.
Warnock ex-wife asks court to compel pastor to child custody questioning
Oulèye Ndoye, ex-wife of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, is requesting the court to compel the senator to questioning regarding their ongoing child custody battles.
Wisconsin 'Dancing Grannies' to return to Christmas parade one year after losing 4 members in attack
Darrell Brooks Jr., who killed six people when he plowed his red Ford SUV through a Christmas parade last year, was sentenced on Wednesday to six consecutive life sentences.
Fox News
865K+
Followers
5K+
Post
685M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0