Kingsport Times-News
Hilltoppers fall short against Maryville in state quarterfinals
MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference. The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch: Unaka’s Ramsey scores 2,000th point in loss to Cosby
ELIZABETHTON — A stellar shooting performance by Cosby overshadowed an historic night for Unaka senior Lyndie Ramsey on Friday in nonconference basketball action. Ramsey netted 27 points and scored her 2,000th career. Point, but it was all for naught as Cosby ran away in the third quarter to win 67-41.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: THS, West Ridge, and Sullivan East swim meet
Getting the job done in the girls 100 backstroke and breaststroke, Madison Johnson of West Ridge garnered a pair of victories in Thursday night’s action at Tennessee High. Johnson’s times were 1:10.84 (backstroke) and 1:23.23 (breaststroke).
Kingsport Times-News
Boone moves into underdog role against powerful West
It’s the biggest game in school history, and the odds are against Daniel Boone despite its undefeated record. First, the Trailblazers have been hit hard by injuries of late. Second, they must travel to face arguably one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification. The TSSAA Class 5A football playoff game against Knoxville West is scheduled for Friday night with kickoff set for 7 o’clock.
Kingsport Times-News
Vikings blow by Tribe behind Musick's 31 points
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High boys basketball team started the season with a bang on Thursday night with an emphatic 81-64 nonconference win over defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett inside Viking Hall. The Vikings held as much as a 20-point lead in the first half in what...
Kingsport Times-News
Knox West runs past Daniel Boone with Latham's four-TD performance
KNOXVILLE — With a showcase of speed, Knox West ended the most successful season in Daniel Boone football history Friday night. Led by Mr. Football semifinalist Brayden Latham’s 195 yards and four touchdowns, the Rebels defeated the Trailblazers 49-7 in the TSSAA Class 5A quarterfinal at Bill Wilson Field.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Unicoi blazes 17 3s in win over Cedar View
ERWIN — Grant Hensley knocked down five shots behind the arc in a 21-point effort that powered Unicoi County's 89-28 rout of Cedar View. Eli Johnson came through with 16 points, while Kolby Jones and Caleb Peterson — who hit four 3-pointers — each contributed a dozen points. Unicoi County finished with 17 treys overall.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women hang on for third consecutive win
JOHNSON CITY — The winning continued for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. Nevaeh Brown made two free throws with eight seconds left and ETSU survived a wild last few seconds for a 55-54 victory over Jacksonville State in a non-conference game Thursday at Brooks Gym. It was the Bucs’ third consecutive win.
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils set to face top-seeded Graham in Region 2D semifinals
Last weekend was a good one for Gate City football. The Blue Devils took a 21-14 win over Mountain 7 District rival Union and claimed their first playoff win in eight years.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's Jenkins named SoCon's top volleyball coach
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fresh off a league championship and 21-win regular season, East Tennessee State’s Benavia Jenkins was honored as the Southern Conference’s volleyball coach of the year on Thursday. Jenkins, who is assisted by Giovanny Delevry, Marquis Clark and Levi Little, led the Lady Bucs to...
Kingsport Times-News
Cavaliers roll to 3-0 with record win over King
WISE — UVA Wise is enjoying the moment. The Cavaliers had four players score in double digits Wednesday on the way to a 100-64 women’s basketball nonconference win over King at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
Kingsport Times-News
Hilltoppers' offensive line thriving in new blocking scheme
JOHNSON CITY — None of Science Hill’s current offensive lineman were born when Alex Gibbs became widely known for his zone-blocking scheme in the National Football League. But the Hilltoppers have made giant strides with the technique and have rushed for more than 300 yards in each of their three biggest games of the season. The result is a trip to Maryville for Friday’s Class 6A state quarterfinal contest.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone coaching staff playing a role in historic season
GRAY — When a high school football team goes on a long winning streak, sometimes it’s tradition and talent meshing. But when a program bucks against all school history to win 12 straight games, rest assured this is true: A lot of people are doing a bunch of things right.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Percussion Ensemble wins first place at international convention
On Friday November 11, ETSU’s Percussion Ensemble participated in the annual competition at the Percussive Art Society International Convention, bringing home a first place win for the university. After months of dedicated practice, East Tennessee State University’s Percussion Ensemble recently won first place in the Percussive Art Society International...
Johnson City Press
Rogersville drag strip hosting races and car show Saturday
Cherokee Race Park is hosting both racing and a car show Saturday. There are races at the 1/8-mile drag strip scheduled for the Pro, No Box and Junior Dragster divisions. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials to begin at noon.
Kingsport Times-News
Pinnacle Speedway In Lights opens for the 26th season on Friday
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, a holiday light spectacular that serves as one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, opens for its 26th season on Friday. Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the...
Claiborne County Schools move to remote learning for illness
Claiborne County Schools is the latest to be impacted by illness, causing a temporary switch to remote learning.
Kingsport Times-News
No leads in lynching marker theft
NORTON — Investigators and a community coalition are still looking for leads in the theft of a marker sign detailing the events of a 1920 lynching in Wise County. Preston Mitchell, a member of the Wise County/Norton Community Remembrance Coalition, said on Friday that county sheriff’s investigators still have no leads into the theft of the Dave Hurst lynching marker that was reported on Nov. 11.
Kingsport Times-News
“We deserve to feel safe”; students speak out about discomfort at Daniel Boone High School
GRAY — Following news of a sheriff’s department investigation of a reported assault of a Daniel Boone High School football player, students and community members have voiced their discomfort and concerns for student safety. School system officials on Tuesday said an assault did occur, and on Wednesday the...
