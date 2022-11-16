Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Three juveniles arrested following morning carjacking, police chase
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles were taken into custody early Friday morning following an armed carjacking and police chase. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department were alerted of a vehicle pursuit traveling towards Cambridge from the Wicomico County area that originally initiated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City. Surrounding law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated a pursuit on two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped in Wicomico County, while the second continued into Dorchester County.
Man Busted With Faux Oxy Manufactured With Fentanyl In Maryland Gets Prison Without Parole
A Maryland man will spend years behind bars without the possibility of parole following his sentencing for possession of fentanyl in large quantities, officials announced. Owings resident Harold Bernard Gross pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume and received a mandatory prison sentence of five years, according to the sheriff’s office.
Florida man accused of high-speed chase on Eastern Shore, having drugs
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities arrested a man from Florida after a high-speed chase on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Tuesday, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office said. The chase involved several agencies, including the Northampton County Sheriff's Office, Accomack County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and other local police departments.
WBOC
WMDT.com
One injured in Dover convenience store shooting
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that injured one at a local convenience store. Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his hand. Officers made contact with the victim at the hospital, who reported that he was at The Depot, located at 595 Forest Street, earlier in the day when he was shot by a man wearing a black puffy coat.
WBOC
Two Men Charged for Car Break-ins in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Two men are facing theft and related charges in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in Ocean City back in June. Ocean City police identified the suspects as Leon Spry Jr., 18, of East New Market, Md., and Josiah Bolden, 18, of Federalsburg, Md.
shoredailynews.com
Suspect pleads not guilty to 2021 Onancock murder
One of three suspects charged in the connection with the 2021 death of a Painter man entered pleas of not guilty to premeditated murder and related crimes Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court. The victim, 23-year-old Nicholas Kyle Joseph, of Fooks Lane, was sitting in the driver’s seat of car in...
WGMD Radio
Ocean City Police Charge Two Teens for Vehicle Break-ins
Two teenagers have been charged with thefts from vehicles that happened in June. Police say on the morning of June 11th, they investigated over 20 such complaints in the area of 26th Street to 28th Street on the bayside. Items were stolen from some of the vehicles. Leon Spry Jr, and Josiah Bolden—both 18—are each charged with several counts of theft. Surveillance footage in the area aided in the investigation.
WGMD Radio
Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Kent County Homicide Case
Maryland State Police need your help in solving a murder case from 2021. Police say a 51-year old. man—Kimm Anthony Knott of Millington—Maryland died in a house fire that happened just before 1. a.m. on October 30th, 2021 in Kent County, Delaware. Investigators determined that someone. intentionally caused...
WGMD Radio
OCPD Arrest Salisbury Man for Robbery
A Salisbury man has been arrested by Ocean City Police on n active warrant. On November 4th, Police were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue and were told by the victim – a 49 year old man from Ocean City was approached by a man in the area on 6th Street who verbally threatened the victim and took some of his personal property. Through the investigation, 33 year old De’Angelo Townsend of Salisbury was identified as the suspect – he was located in Ocean City on November 8th and arrested.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Twin Willows Road. As the Ford proceeded northbound, it began to drift off the east edge of the roadway. The Ford left the roadway just north of the intersection with Twin Willows Road and its front right struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead, one hurt, in Kent County crash
One person died, and another was seriously hurt, in a single vehicle accident on Route 13 between Smyrna and Cheswold on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes in the area of Twin Willows Road. A pick up truck,...
shoredailynews.com
Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter involving drug overdose
A Cheriton drug dealer was sent to North Carolina as part of his “regular” job as a dump truck operator in June of 2020. While he was out-of-town, his 18-year-old girlfriend, an addict, took over his illegal sales and consumed enough heroin and fentanyl to die of a drug overdose.
WBOC
Potential 'Game-Changing' Way of Moving People Across the Chesapeake Bay
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Crisfield could be one destination for a fast passenger ferry. For roughly 15 years the idea of one has enticed locals, but it has never come to fruition. However, most people in Crisfield are still excited about the prospect of it. According to Clint Sterling, Director...
WMDT.com
Lower Shore CASA Program seeks volunteers to help with teens in foster care system, unstable home environments
SALISBURY, Md- An increase in children in foster care and the unstable home system is prompting leaders from the Life Crisis Center to call for more volunteers to help reach out to at-risk youth in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties. Anthony Mann, of the Lower Shore CASA program of the...
10-year-old shot in Frankford
FRANKFORD, DE – A 10-year-old was shot Sunday night in the 30000 block of Gum Road in Frankford. The Delaware State Police responded to an emergency call reporting shots fired in the area at around 10:15. Upon their arrival, a 10-year-old child was found to have been shot in the upper torso by a single gunshot. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for critical injuries,. At this time, police do not know what led up to the shooting or how the child was shot. There were no suspects identified and no arrests have been made. The post 10-year-old shot in Frankford appeared first on Shore News Network.
Elderly man’s home shot at in Ellendale
ELLENDALE, DE – A home occupied by a 74-year-old man was shot at Monday afternoon, according to the Delaware State Police. At around 4:43 pm, the man reported hearing a single gunshot outside his house on Reynolds Pond Road. Responding police officers investigated and found a single bullet hole where a round struck the home. Police are continuing their investigation, but at this time, there are no suspects. Police have also come up empty-handed in their search for nearby surveillance video footage. The post Elderly man’s home shot at in Ellendale appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
WMDT.com
Two retired deputies win lawsuit against Wicomico Co.
WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Lodge #111 Fraternal Order of Police says one of its members and another retired Deputy have won a lawsuit against Wicomico County. Retired Wicomico Deputies Mike Bowers and Sam Workman claimed that the County erred when calculating their line-of-duty disability retirement pensions by requiring them to pay back certain worker’s compensation benefits that accused before their retirement. In addition, because retired employees are no longer bargaining unit members, they cannot use the employee grievance process through the FOP.
WMDT.com
Rabid fox found in Pittsville, health department says
PITTSVILLE, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Pittsville area. We’re told the fox, who tested positive on Wednesday, was recently found in the area of Rounds Road. The Health Department is advising all residents to be aware...
Comments / 2