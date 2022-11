ATHENS - ESPN’s Lee Corso returned to Gameday on Saturday morning, and he put the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at the top of his playoff list. Corso, who has been at home of late, returned to the popular pregame show, said that he has Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs as his No. 1 team with Ohio State, Tennessee and USC following the Bulldogs heading into Saturday’s games.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO