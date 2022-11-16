Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Penquis begins distributing turkeys; still in need of donations
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With less than a week until Thanksgiving, it’s go-time when it comes to getting turkeys on the tables of those who need them. Thursday night marked another successful TV5 Turkey Telethon. Along with Z107.3, we were able to collect more than 4,500 turkeys for Mainers...
wabi.tv
Big turnout of volunteers for Maine Veterans Project annual food give out
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An incredible amount of volunteers showed up to help pack bags for veterans in need. Maine Veterans Project is reaching out to all veterans. On Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their Head Quarters, 207 Parkview Ave. in Bangor. The Maine Veterans Project will...
wabi.tv
Bangor Holiday Tree to be put up next week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Holiday Tree in Bangor is set to be put up next week. The tree is scheduled to be installed in West Market Square on Tuesday at 8 a.m. We’re told this year’s tree is a 35 foot spruce tree, harvested in Bangor. The...
wabi.tv
‘Ladies Night’ is back at the Blue Sky Lounge
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well it was supposed to be for one night only...but due to popular demand, Barnaby’s is here to stay. At least on Wednesdays. If you missed it - ‘Blue Sky Lounge’ is now located in the space that once was Barnaby’s on Odlin Road in Bangor.
wabi.tv
Bangor school wins ‘Peanut Butter and Beyond’ contest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You’ve heard of packing peanuts. That’s the science mission that netted the James F. Doughty School in Bangor a national award this week. They won the National Peanut Board’s “Peanut Butter and Beyond” contest for their work on using peanut shells as an alternative to plastic packaging.
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
wabi.tv
All Souls Congregational Church in Bangor holding annual bazaar
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local holiday celebration that dates back more than 80 years returns in full force Saturday. All Souls Congregational Church in Bangor is decking the halls for its Annual Bazaar. It features food, fundraising, and fellowship. Organizers have been preparing for months, and there’s certainly no...
‘Green Tea’ Restaurant To Operate Out Of Old Arby’s Once Renovated
This past June, we told you of the sale of the old Bangor Arby's building that has stood vacant at 57 Bangor Mall Blvd. since it closed in 2015. It had operated as a sandwich shop for 32 years, prior to that. Z&S REALTY ESTATE INC, based in Veazie, purchased...
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
wabi.tv
Momo’s Cheesecake adds fudge to full-time menu
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Momo’s Cheesecake in Ellsworth has always been famous for their cheesecake of course, but in the past they’ve also made fudge for holidays or upon special request. Now, Momo’s has fudge full time. Owner Brenda Medezma’s oldest son is making the fudge full...
wabi.tv
Waterville celebrates completion of revitalization project
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the revitalization project in downtown Waterville. “Today is another new beginning in Waterville. This is a city that is always reinventing themselves and changing constantly,” Colby College President David Green said. Green said it has been a...
wabi.tv
Special Olympics Maine running Central Maine Bowling Tournament
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine Bowling Tournament is taking over Family Fun Lanes in Bangor this week. “They’ve been really great partners in hosting our event here. They really do whatever is needed to get our athletes out here bowling and competing at our competitions,” said Mike Littlefield, Director of Sports and Programs, Special Olympics Maine.
wabi.tv
Empire Beauty School Celebrates ‘National Day of Beauty’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Day of Beauty - a day where 75 Empire Beauty Schools around the country open their doors to people of all ages for haircuts, nail services, and more. All proceeds during event benefit local anti-domestic violence programs. TV5 stopped by the Bangor location...
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
wabi.tv
Northern Light Acadia reaches big milestone for new pediatric wing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Northern Light Acadia Hospital had hoped to place the final beam of a new pediatric wing in place Wednesday. Even though the weather didn’t cooperate, the hospital held a “Topping Off” ceremony to highlight the moment in the progress of the new facilities construction.
wabi.tv
Bath Iron Works awarded nearly $182 million
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Nearly $182 million contract has been awarded to Bath Iron Works. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the U.S. Navy awarded BIW the contract modification for the DDG-51 Class Guided Missile Destroyer program. This funding is a cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract...
New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed
Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”
wabi.tv
Construction has started on Three Corners Solar project
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction has commenced on Maine’s largest solar project. Longroad Energy is a U.S.-based renewable energy developer. The $200 million Three Corners Solar project is in Kennebec County. It is set to be completed by early 2024. The renewable energy generated by the project will be...
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Sold and Closed for Renovations
If you're craving pizza on Bar Harbor your options just became smaller with the news that the Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza has been sold and closed for renovations. The restaurant on 6 Pleasant Street isn't very active with their Facebook, but a call to their number at 288-5117 has a male voice answering saying that "The restaurant is under new ownership and will be closed for renovations for a period of time. Please look for us on Facebook for our reopening."
wabi.tv
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness celebrates National Rural Health Day
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is celebrating National Rural Health Day with a gift from the federal government. “USDA is coming in partnership with us at a time when it is so critical to serve people who need healing,” said Lisa Sockabasin Co-CEO, Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness.
