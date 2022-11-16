Biden, Graham, other political notables respond to Trump’s 2024 presidential bid

Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement

Addressing a crowd of die-hard supporters at his Mar-a-Lago club on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced that he will run for president again in 2024.

The announcement came a week after the Republican Party underperformed in the midterms, unable to win a majority of seats in the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate and possibly winning the House by a smaller margin than GOP operatives had anticipated.

But despite these recent political letdowns, including the defeat by President Joe Biden two years ago, the one-term president told a cheering crowd Tuesday night that he is exactly what the nation and the Republican Party need.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump said.

Notable political figures took to social media to react to the announcement, and here’s what they had to say:

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden tweeted that Trump “failed America,” accompanied by a video accusing the hotel magnate of “rigging” the economy for the rich, worsening unemployment, “attacking” the Affordable Care Act, supporting abortion restrictions and inciting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The video highlights footage of the riot, including police officers coming under attack.

And nearly half an hour before Trump took the podium, Biden tweeted an extensive list of what he considers the biggest achievements of his administration like signing the Inflation Reduction Act.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted that Trump has a good chance of winning the presidency in 2024.

“If President Trump continues this tone and delivers this message on a consistent basis, he will be hard to beat, the Republican said. “His speech tonight, contrasting his policies and results against the Biden Administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election.”

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey tweeted that the 2024 presidential election isn’t about Trump.

“2024 will not be a referendum on one person,” the Democrat said. “It’s going to be a referendum on who we are. If we lead with empathy, grace, and justice, we will rise.”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia didn’t wait to endorse Trump for the presidency.

“We will Make America Great Again!” the Republican tweeted.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tweeted that the Democrats will win the presidency in 2024.

“We’ve defeated him before. We’ll defeat him again,” Warren said.

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. backed his father’s allegation that Biden once fell asleep during a climate summit last year. Footage showed Biden appearing to be asleep during the international meeting.

“Fact Check True: We do in fact have a president that currently falls asleep at global summits,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California tweeted that Trump lied throughout his speech.

“New Trump campaign. Same old lies,” the Democrat said. “Lies about his record. Lies about immigrants. Lies about Biden. Lies about our children. Lies about our LGBTQ+ neighbors. Lies on top of lies on top of lies.”

U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz

U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida just retweeted a video of Trump expressing his aversion to COVID-19 mandates, and said “yes!”

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota brought up the Jan. 6 insurrection in a tweet, and said “we will not go backwards and descend into his chaos again.”

“I was the one walking over broken glass at 4 a.m. after the Jan. 6th insurrection with pages carrying the mahogany boxes of electoral ballots,” she said. “Democracy prevailed that day.”