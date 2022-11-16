Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific called for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine and pledged to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday. Host Thailand garnered a diplomatic coup in managing to bridge divisions among the...
Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday.
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s house
Protesters in Iran set fire to the house of Ayatollah Khomeini on Friday, as unrest continues in the country two months after Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.The childhood home of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khomeini, was being used as a museum — the Khomeini House Museum — in the western Markazi province and housed relics from his childhood and years of reign.Videos and images on social media showed part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set on fire by angry protesters who marched into the residence.Regional authorities have, however, denied there...
Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over Mar-a-Lago documents
Barr told PBS’s Margaret Hoover during an interview on "Firing Line" he thinks the DOJ has the evidence they would need to indict his former boss.
Citrus County Chronicle
Officials: IS militants kill 4 Iraqi soldiers in northwest
BAGHDAD (AP) — Islamic State group militants attacked an Iraqi army position in the northwestern governorate of Kirkuk early Saturday killing four soldiers, security sources and a local government official said. IS fighters in the district of Dibis took the soldiers' weapons and communications gear and left the scene,...
COP27 climate summit considers new proposal for 'loss and damage' fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United Nations climate agency on Saturday published a draft proposal for a deal to tackle the issue of "loss and damage" that said the COP27 summit would agree to launch a new fund to help countries cope with the cost of climate damage.
Iran security forces ‘shoot dead at least three civilians’
Iranian security forces have shot dead at least three people in the western province of Kurdistan in the latest deadly protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a rights group said. The country’s clerical leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is facing its biggest challenge since the Islamic Revolution of...
Citrus County Chronicle
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
Citrus County Chronicle
Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive
BAGHDAD (AP) — A senior Iranian military official visiting Baghdad this week threatened Iraq with a ground military operation in the country’s north if the Iraqi army does not fortify the countries’ shared border against Kurdish opposition groups, multiple Iraqi and Kurdish officials said. Such an offensive,...
Gianni Infantino: Fifa’s re-elected president spins an ever-spreading web of influence
On Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium, Gianni Infantino will be more than willing to share the spotlight with the Emir of Qatar, but it isn’t a privilege the newly re-elected Fifa president affords many. Take a story from a few weeks ago. With the World Cup 2022 so close, the Lisbon-based Web Summit wanted both Arsene Wenger and Infantino to come and do a talk. Negotiations broke down for a few reasons, but one element raises a chuckle from those with knowledge of the talks. There was a request for Infantino to have a more prominent speaking slot than Wenger.The...
Comments / 0