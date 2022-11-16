Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Related
WJCL
Rain chances lurking for Thanksgiving week
Thanksgiving week is almost here and the weather may play a key role in your outdoor plans. On and off rain chances are in the forecast throughout the holiday week. With many of you traveling near or far let's start with the highest rain chance for Thanksgiving week. A low pressure area is forecast to move near the Southeast Coast Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry(top image).
WJCL
Winter-like chill to hang around through this weekend
Temperatures more typical of January are likely to hang through this weekend for Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Time to dig out the extra layers and jackets!. Savannah tied a record for the coldest high temperature ever for November 17. Thursday's high of 51 tied the record set in 1883!
WJCL
Chilly weekend temperatures and a look at rain chances through Thanksgiving week
Chilly temperatures are forecast to stick around this weekend. Saturday is likely to start with lows in the 30s and some patchy frost. Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with a little more sun before the next batch of clouds arrive. Saturday night into Sunday a couple showers...
WJCL
Coldest weather of the season tonight with lows near freezing
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, but there will be slow clearing throughout the late afternoon. So, late afternoon there will be some sunshine. Highs are going to be chilly today with most areas in the mid to upper-50s. The coldest weather of the...
wtoc.com
Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
WJCL
Chilly weather is in the forecast through the end of the week
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A cold front moved through the area early this morning. There will be lots of clouds this morning into the early afternoon. Models are showing some sunshine in the afternoon. The highs will be much cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid-60s. High pressure-system...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah
Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
counton2.com
Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
Port of Savannah outperforming national container market
The Georgia Ports Authority handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units in October, for an increase of 9.6 percent (48,460 TEUs) compared to the same month last year. “Customers continue to bring new or expanding business to the Port of Savannah, drawn by our global connectivity and the supply chain network...
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they weren’t hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives in the home told WSAV that her […]
wtoc.com
WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
wtoc.com
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
wtoc.com
Industrial boom continues in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After a string of recent manufacturing announcements, Bryan County continues its industrial boom. Earlier this week leaders held a groundbreaking for a new commerce center. Construction is underway at the Georgia International Commerce Center. It’s a new complex expected to draw in even more industrial...
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
wfxg.com
Holiday closures, camps for area school districts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
wtoc.com
East Georgia Regional members pack up holiday meals for families in need
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving comes less than a week from now. For families who’re struggling financially, the traditional holiday meal might be out of reach. This afternoon, folks at Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional Medical Center teamed up to pack meals that will make the difference. Volunteers say...
wtoc.com
City of Tybee Island considering traffic calming strategy on Hwy 80
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For about a year now, the City of Tybee Island has been working alongside the Georgia Department of Transportation on how they can improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety on that road as well as Highway 80. Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen says GDOT presented...
WJCL
The three winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The three finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The "Shark Tank"-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business off the ground.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Christian Camphor Cottage, 1760s: The Oldest Building in Savannah
This saltbox cottage, built some time between 1760-1767 and raised in 1871, is believed to be the oldest surviving structure in the city of Savannah [Wild Heron Plantation, outside the city, is the oldest structure in Chatham County, dating to circa 1756]. The balcony was remodeled in 1907. I have not been able to locate any information about Christian Camphor, however.
41nbc.com
Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
Comments / 0