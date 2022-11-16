Read full article on original website
How a half-point move affects our Ohio State bet, plus a formula for sagging teams: Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Betting the Buckeyes, Tyler Shoemaker and Doug Lesmerises talk about Ohio State football and national college football from a gambling perspective, as they always do. Doug has a microphone issue on this one, but TShoe is loud and strong and the content is great, so thanks for hanging in.
Ohio State football vs. Maryland: Game-Time Decisions for the Buckeyes against the Terrapins
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ohio State football’s only job this week is making sure a road win over Maryland doesn’t have the same dramatic ending as the last time it came to College Park. The last thing this team needs before heading into a potential No. 2 vs....
Jim Knowles has unlocked Ohio State’s defense as it gears up for a sack party in Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio State football team has spent the past 10 weeks watching its defense gradually build on itself in all three facets. Ryan Day fixed the coaching in the offseason, and so far, each new hire has lived up to the billing, even during times when some position groups weren’t always at full strength.
Ohio State vs. Michigan 2022 preview: How the Wolverines offense works and what the Buckeyes can do to stop it
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An experiment nearly four years ago that introduced a spread concept to the Michigan football offense, one latter dubbed “speed in space” by incoming coordinator Josh Gattis, has been effectively ended. During the early months of 2021, with the Wolverines’ offense at its...
A major Big Ten game that might not go as you think: College football best bets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Week 12 of Betting the Buckeyes! We’re one week away from rivalry week and Ohio State vs. Michigan, but there are no look-ahead spots here at Betting the Buckeyes. We’re locked in and ready to roll for another week of college football betting.
Ohio State vs. Maryland: How to watch college football free live streams (11/19/22)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State travels for the last time in the regular season as it takes on Maryland. Kickoff on Saturday is at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial) and Sling TV (promotional offers).
Brandon Inniss, 5-star WR, says Ohio State fans have ‘nothing to worry about’: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s lone five-star commit, Brandon Inniss, says he isn’t going anywhere. A day after high school teammate Mark Fletcher — a four-star running back — decommitted, Inniss announced that Fletcher’s decision would have no impact on him. He’s still committed to the Buckeyes while planning to be back on campus next weekend.
Josh Fryar; C.J. Stroud picked a challenge; hospital food; injury questions and more: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Buckeye Talk episode, Doug Lesmerises is sorry the rants took so long this week, but they’re finally here. What’s affecting the national view of Ohio State?. Josh Fryar ready to help. Up-tempo offense. A lack of Heisman interest. Hospital food. Football in context.
Ohio State football ‘hoping’ but not ‘expecting’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba can play again this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football must contemplate a postseason without receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The preseason All-American, who has played in only three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener, has not played since Oct. 22 against Iowa. He appeared to suffer some aggravation of the injury on the last of the 22 snaps he played that day.
What Mark Fletcher’s decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class has suffered a third decomitment in Mark Fletcher of American Heritage High School in Florida. The nation’s No. 260 player and No. 15 running back picked the Buckeyes back in April in what was supposed to be a two-back class. That commitment does not mean that other schools have backed off in trying to flip him, as the past six months have been the epitome of the concept that recruitment isn’t over until signing day. It’s a philosophy that is becoming more and more applicable in a world where Name, Image and Likeness exists.
Could Ohio State need Dallan Hayden to be the running back version of Cardale Jones?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dallan Hayden’s role is a lot different than the one he thought he was signing up for as a freshman in Ohio State football’s running back room. He thought he was joining a room featuring one of the nation’s best backs in TreVeyon Henderson, a quality second option in Miyan Williams and a third guy, Evan Pryor, ready to make a second-year leap. That would’ve made him fourth on the depth chart using this season as a developmental year. It’s why it wasn’t a big deal that the former four-star recruit didn’t get to Columbus until June instead of as an early enrollee in January.
Proposed GOP voting ‘reforms’ in Ohio would make it harder and costlier to vote
Republican lawmakers assured themselves of supermajorities in Columbus through illegal gerrymandering. Now, they want to lock in that power by making it even harder for voters to have their say (”Lawmakers again eye sweeping changes to elections law,” Nov. 18). Substitute House Bill 294 would increase the time,...
Don’t drink and crawl: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter
A motorist stopped to help a woman crawling alongside the road at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 12 near Lake in the Woods Drive. He drove her to a restaurant on East Washington Street to get assistance. The Bainbridge Township woman, 26, said she had been kicked out of her Uber ride...
