COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class has suffered a third decomitment in Mark Fletcher of American Heritage High School in Florida. The nation’s No. 260 player and No. 15 running back picked the Buckeyes back in April in what was supposed to be a two-back class. That commitment does not mean that other schools have backed off in trying to flip him, as the past six months have been the epitome of the concept that recruitment isn’t over until signing day. It’s a philosophy that is becoming more and more applicable in a world where Name, Image and Likeness exists.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO