Cleveland.com

How a half-point move affects our Ohio State bet, plus a formula for sagging teams: Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Betting the Buckeyes, Tyler Shoemaker and Doug Lesmerises talk about Ohio State football and national college football from a gambling perspective, as they always do. Doug has a microphone issue on this one, but TShoe is loud and strong and the content is great, so thanks for hanging in.
Brandon Inniss, 5-star WR, says Ohio State fans have ‘nothing to worry about’: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s lone five-star commit, Brandon Inniss, says he isn’t going anywhere. A day after high school teammate Mark Fletcher — a four-star running back — decommitted, Inniss announced that Fletcher’s decision would have no impact on him. He’s still committed to the Buckeyes while planning to be back on campus next weekend.
Ohio State football ‘hoping’ but not ‘expecting’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba can play again this season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football must contemplate a postseason without receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The preseason All-American, who has played in only three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener, has not played since Oct. 22 against Iowa. He appeared to suffer some aggravation of the injury on the last of the 22 snaps he played that day.
What Mark Fletcher’s decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class has suffered a third decomitment in Mark Fletcher of American Heritage High School in Florida. The nation’s No. 260 player and No. 15 running back picked the Buckeyes back in April in what was supposed to be a two-back class. That commitment does not mean that other schools have backed off in trying to flip him, as the past six months have been the epitome of the concept that recruitment isn’t over until signing day. It’s a philosophy that is becoming more and more applicable in a world where Name, Image and Likeness exists.
Could Ohio State need Dallan Hayden to be the running back version of Cardale Jones?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dallan Hayden’s role is a lot different than the one he thought he was signing up for as a freshman in Ohio State football’s running back room. He thought he was joining a room featuring one of the nation’s best backs in TreVeyon Henderson, a quality second option in Miyan Williams and a third guy, Evan Pryor, ready to make a second-year leap. That would’ve made him fourth on the depth chart using this season as a developmental year. It’s why it wasn’t a big deal that the former four-star recruit didn’t get to Columbus until June instead of as an early enrollee in January.
COLUMBUS, OH
