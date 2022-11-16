Read full article on original website
XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades
ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
Still the King: Here's how much it costs to see George Strait in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — It pays to be the King. Or at least it costs plenty to see him. While Taylor Swift fans couldn't even buy a ticket, no matter the cost, on Friday, fans of country legend George Strait at least had the option. If you consider $350...
New 'Chopped' Champion! Fort Worth ISD teacher wins title in latest episode
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth ISD (FWISD) teacher now has a new title worth bragging about: 'Chopped' Champion!. Kathleen Cluchey from the FWISD Young Women's Leadership Academy (YWLA) brought home the title and $10,000 after winning the show's Thanksgiving-themed "Thankful for Teachers" episode. According to the district...
Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving
DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
Fort Worth weekend rodeo event to help benefit daughter of late rodeo champ
FORT WORTH, Texas — The rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to help raise awareness of domestic violence against men. The three-show event and competition will also help the daughter of a popular Bill Pickett Rodeo champ, whose death is believed to be a result of domestic violence.
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
Texas hopes to execute Stephen Barbee today for 2005 Tarrant County murders
TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune here. For the third time in four years, Texas is hoping to execute Stephen Barbee Wednesday evening. But first it must wait for courts to rule once again on the state’s handling of the prisoner’s religious rights in the death chamber.
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
ARLINGTON, Texas — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
'Yellowstone' knows country music: Every song featured on the hit show
FORT WORTH, Texas — Love Yellowstone or not, it's hard to deny one thing: The show's selection of music is top-notch. Creator Taylor Sheridan regularly features Texas country, Red Dirt and Americana staples on the hit show, which premiered Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 13. And if you've seen...
North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say
KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7, at Fort Worth home and then burying their bodies
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the...
Dallas-Fort Worth home sales post record-setting drop in October; prices falling, too
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth home sales broke a new record in October, falling 27% from the same month a year ago as higher mortgage rates continue to pour cold water on the housing market. A total...
Lockdown ends at UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth after threat of 'potential violence,' university officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The University of North Texas called for a lockdown over a possible threat of violence at the Health Science Center campus in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, the culprit was camera gear. According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff...
Tarrant Area Food Bank gives away 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for families in need at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — Thousands of drivers lined up the Thursday before Thanksgiving outside of AT&T Stadium -- the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It would be easy to get the impression that it's a game day due to the heavy traffic around the stadium. But instead, thousands of people...
Gay Fort Worth couple didn't think they'd ever adopt -- until they saw Jace's Wednesday's Child story
FORT WORTH, Texas — David Craig and George Massad never thought about having kids until it "kinda just happened." The two men from Fort Worth have been married nine years and their lives changed the moment they saw a Wednesday's Child special report on WFAA. They heard about Jace's...
Pitbull stops in Dallas for free concert
Mr. Worldwide brought the 305 to Dallas' Deep Ellum area Thursday night. According to Twitter, the concert was a surprise that many people rushed over to see.
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
Wide-ranging concert lineup at 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo includes popular K-pop group ONEUS
FORT WORTH, Texas — Whether you're into country music, K-pop or both, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's concert series will have a wide range of musical genres during next year's event. The first lineup of the event's concert series at Will Rogers Auditorium was announced this week....
North Texas parking lot robberies reported: What you need to know
A series of parking lot robberies in Collin County has been reported. Here's what you need to know to stay safe this holiday shopping season.
McKinney bank robbery puts nearby high school on lockdown, police say
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police said that McKinney High School was placed on lockdown due to a robbery at a nearby bank Friday morning. Police said officers were responding to the PNC Bank in the 1900 block of West Virginia Street as they investigated the robbery, according to a tweet around 9:30 a.m.
