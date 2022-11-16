ARLINGTON, Texas — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.

