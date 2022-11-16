ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades

ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving

DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations

ARLINGTON, Texas — Deirdre Diamond is frustrated and concerned that another concrete batch plant is coming to her town. Gunter, located about 50 miles north of Dallas, already has 11 permitted concrete batch plants, according to Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining, and now another one is on the way, worrying residents who say the dust and particulate matter plants release is polluting the air they breathe.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say

KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
KEENE, TX

