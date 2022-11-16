Clotilda Teresa Kort entered the loving arms of Jesus on November 4, 2022, at the age of 104. Clo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She is survived by her children, James W Lutzke (Linda) and Debra R Stennett (Scott). She was the very special “titanium, sassy, beer drinkin’ Grammy” of Cindie (Dan), “Mimi” (Steve), JC, Jake (Amy), Ethan (Jenna), and Rebecca (Lucas). She is further survived by 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Clo was preceded in death by so many at the age of 104, but none more dear to her than her grandson Matthew. She was also preceded by twin great-great grandchildren Jonathan and Lilly.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO