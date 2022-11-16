Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wausau alder blasts school district on merger talks
During a discussion this week that resulted in a elementary school being designated as an historic landmark, the Wausau School District faced sharp criticism for once again considering school mergers. Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen minced no words in denouncing the district and the school board for raising new discussions...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau School District Holds Discussion on Possible Restructuring, Consolidation
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — School leaders in Wausau held the first of two community open houses on the possible restructuring and consolidation of the district’s schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts says after months of focus group-like discussions with residents and several discussions at the board level,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
City of Schofield Finalizing Agreement With SC Swiderski for City Hall Property
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The City of Schofield is closing in on a development agreement with SC Swiderski for new apartments and condos at the soon-to-be-vacated City Hall site. The Community Development Authority met Thursday to go over two different options for how to situate the development on the...
Wausau committee waits on parks rule change, while police seek direction on enforcement
City leaders will wait to hear more information on homelessness outreach efforts before deciding on a proposed ordinance change that would prohibit leaving personal items in parks, a measure that brought sharp criticism from advocates serving unhoused residents. The proposed ordinance change would come with a penalty, which some critics...
wrcitytimes.com
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
First Student Bus Company To Fix Route Problems
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Families across Wausau have experienced delays and even route cancellations since this school year began, but that may change. Those delays are due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, and now the Wausau school district’s bus company, First Student, is apologizing. First Student...
merrillfotonews.com
Two Hintze grandsons follow in retired Captain Emil Hintze’s footsteps to become Police Officers One right here in the Merrill community, the other in Marshfield
Dennis (better known as “Emil”) Hintze started on the Merrill Police Department (MPD) on Dec. 1, 1967, and retired from the Department on April 30, 1997. He then joined the Transport Team for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office which he did for 21 years. Little did Emil...
95.5 FM WIFC
Body Found in Portage County Identified
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
wxpr.org
Homeless outreach effort in Wausau seeing progress
Wausau's Public Health and Safety Committee heard an update on the progress Community Outreach Specialist Tracy Rieger is making in reaching out to the city's homeless population. Deputy Police Chief Matt Barnes says the returns on her investment have been immediate, especially when it comes to getting people into safe...
Wausau area obituaries November 16, 2022
Clotilda Teresa Kort entered the loving arms of Jesus on November 4, 2022, at the age of 104. Clo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She is survived by her children, James W Lutzke (Linda) and Debra R Stennett (Scott). She was the very special “titanium, sassy, beer drinkin’ Grammy” of Cindie (Dan), “Mimi” (Steve), JC, Jake (Amy), Ethan (Jenna), and Rebecca (Lucas). She is further survived by 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Clo was preceded in death by so many at the age of 104, but none more dear to her than her grandson Matthew. She was also preceded by twin great-great grandchildren Jonathan and Lilly.
onfocus.news
Highway Department Expresses Support for Roundabout at Wood County Intersection
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Highway Department has expressed their support to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) to review the intersection of WIS 80/73 and CTH A and consider a roundabout at that location (by Pittsville). According to the letter, residents have contacted the Highway Department...
Wausau Police Department issues overnight parking reminder as winter approaches
The Wausau Police Department issued a reminder of overnight parking this winter on their Facebook page:. As the snow begins to fly, it’s good to remind ourselves on what the rules are for overnight parking in the City of Wausau, as well as Snow Emergency Rules. – Year-Round Parking...
Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
House Fire on Wausau’s West Side
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – The Wausau Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on the city’s west side at 11th Avenue near Thomas Street. First responders arrived around 8 AM to flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure. Damage to the home appears to be extensive.
UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home
Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Holiday parade, tree lighting tonight in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The holidays are coming to light in Stevens Point. Workers were putting up the city’s Christmas tree on Monday, which will be on display in the downtown square throughout the holiday season. The tree comes from Whiting and will be lit during the city’s annual Christmas parade on Tuesday night.
waupacanow.com
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
onfocus.news
Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim
Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
